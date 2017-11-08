Secrets of New York

The ultimate insider's guide to the best-kept secrets of NYC's must-see places and buzzed-about people.

The Rockettes have magical secrets up their sequent-covered

The Rockettes have magical secrets up their sequent-covered sleeves. (Credit: Getty Images )

culture

Secrets of the Rockettes: The kickers of Radio City Music Hall

1260 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020

By

'Tis the season for the Rockettes.

All eyes will be on the women of the legendary precision dance company this month when the iconic Radio City Christmas Spectacular kicks off its nearly two-month run at Radio City Music Hall Nov. 10.

Each year, 80 women gear up for the show, and get ready to kick up their heels across 200 performances.

Here, amNewYork reveals lesser-known facts about Sixth Avenue's leading ladies.

The Rockettes may be synonymous with New York

Credit: MSG Entertainment

The Rockettes aren’t from New York, nor were they originally called the Rockettes

The Rockettes may be synonymous with New York City, but the iconic dance group was created in 1925 in St. Louis, as the Missouri Rockets. The group's founder, entrepreneur Russell Markert, who leads the Rockets above, pulled the dance group together after he was inspired by the John Tiller Girls in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1922. But Gotham eventually came calling, and the group was brought to New York City. In 1932, they performed at Radio City Music Hall as the Rockettes.

You may imagine a massive glam squad tending

Credit: MSG Entertainment

They do their own hair and makeup

You may imagine a massive glam squad tending to the needs of the Rockettes, but these women are pretty self-sufficient. "We do our own hair and makeup," Christina Hedrick, a Rockette for the past 10 years (not pictured), told amNewYork. "We have it down to a science. We could probably do a French twist in a matter of three minutes on a good day. As long as you have lashes, lips and cheeks, you're good to go."

The quickest change occurs between the

Credit: MSG Entertainment

The quickest wardrobe change is 78 seconds

The quickest change occurs between the "Parade of the Wooden Soldier" and "New York at Christmas" numbers, when the Rockettes dance into a double-decker bus. "It's a pretty quick change," Hedrick said. "It's done right on the side [of the stage]."

Tiny microphones in the Rockettes' shoes amplify the

Credit: MSG Entertainment

Mic check: The Rockettes’ shoes contain hidden microphones

Tiny microphones in the Rockettes' shoes amplify the taps during two routines: "12 Days of Christmas" and "Rag Dolls," above. "There is a mic built in the bottom of the shoe," Hedrick said. "It's under the arch. In the rehearsals, we have to be really careful about sounds because you can hear everything."

Sagan Rose, who has been a Rockette for the past nine years, said the microphones used to be attached to wires that ran up the dancers' legs. Today, they're wireless.

Every dance number, except for one, features a

Credit: Meghan Giannotta

Dancers probably shouldn’t get a haircut for the holidays

Every dance number, except for one, features a hat or headpiece that has been meticulously measured to fit each Rockette's head, Taylor Shimko, who has been a Rockette for seven years, said.

"Every hat fits with the French twist in place, so it has to be particular or the hat won't fit," Shimko said, explaining that the dancers need to try to keep their twists uniform each time. "Typically, people don't cut their hair during season," she added, though, any length is allowed.

How do the Rockettes' hats light up during

Credit: Meghan Giannotta

The Rockettes aren't only hiding microphones

How do the Rockettes' hats light up during opening reindeer segment? Magic ... and battery packs hidden in the back of their jackets, Rose said.

Many Rockettes who took to the Radio City

Credit: Getty Images

Retired Rockettes help backstage

Many Rockettes who took to the Radio City stage in the '80s now help out backstage as dressers, Shimko said. "It's such a sisterhood to be a part of the show," so it makes sense they stick around even after retirement, Rose said.

In 2013, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular introduced

Credit: MSG Entertainment

Those snowflakes the Rockettes dance underneath? They're GPS-guided

In 2013, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular introduced a new finale, "Snow," which features nine inflatable snowflakes 4 feet in diameter that rise from the stage pit and into the air above orchestra seats. The ultrathin plastic snowflakes, powered by tiny motors, are tracked via GPS technology so they don't bump into each other.

Shimko described the backstage dressing rooms as

Credit: Meghan Giannotta

They have wardrobe changes down to a science

Shimko described the backstage dressing rooms as "organized chaos." There is one dresser assigned to every three Rockettes, who helps the dancers slip out of one costume and into another. The dancers also lend each other a hand.

"We're very self sufficient," Rose said. "We'll help unzip and unhook each other so when we arrive [at the dressing room] all we have to do is slip on the next one."

The dressing order is also very specific. While one girl puts on her shoes first, another must be putting on her dress first, Rose added.

Credit: MSG Entertainment

Costumes can weigh as much as 40 pounds

"The Santa suit is the heaviest -- it's 40 pounds," Hedrick said of the costume. "A lot of costumes have a lot of sequins and diamonds, and they may look like they don't weigh a lot, but they do!"

Credit: MSG Entertainment

Sit in the first mezzanine if you want to make eye contact with a Rockette

"When we do our eye-high kicks we look at the first mezzanine, but there are moments in the show when the choreography [dictates that we] look at the third mezzanine," Hedrick said.

You have to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10

Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary

Yes, there is a height requirement

You have to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 to make the cut. It may look like the dancers are all the same height, but they're not. They're arranged on stage in height order to create the illusion, Shimko said.

The Rockettes have been kicking up their heels

Credit: MSG Entertainment

Only two numbers remain from the original ‘Christmas Spectacular’

The Rockettes have been kicking up their heels to perennial favorites "The Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," above, and "The Living Nativity" since 1933. "Everyone waits for 'The Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,' " Hedrick said. "Even for me, that's what made it real for me. I'm at the back of the line, and when I see us marching on, I'm like 'OK, I'm a Radio City Rockette.' It's like an epiphany."

It may appear as if the Rockettes are

Credit: MSG Entertainment

They don’t really hang onto each other during the kick line

It may appear as if the Rockettes are clinging on one another, but they're not that much of a needy bunch. During the famous synced high kick, each dancer actually rests her hands on the costumes of the dancers on either side. "So, if you're tired that day," said Hedrick, laughing, "there's no hanging on!"

Previous Secret

Comments

The Rockettes have magical secrets up their sequent-covered culture Technically, the Rockettes aren’t from New York
Little-known facts behind the culture Little-known stories behind 8 popular murals
We're on a mission to uncover secrets of culture Uncover secrets of 'Law and Order: SVU'
Grab a cold one and sip on these food & drink An inside look at Brooklyn Brewery
There are two major Coney Island amusement parks outdoors Secrets of Coney Island: 'It's more than amusements'
Stonewall Inn landmarks A secret message in the Stonewall Inn's name?
From tricky props to unwanted critters finding their culture Secrets of Shakespeare in the Park
Secrets of culture Where Kimmy Schmidt really lives, more secrets
It took 10 years to transform the once-flat outdoors Governors Island is back for the season, secrets and all
Explore some of the secrets and little-known facts outdoors Hidden in Central Park: Lamp post clues, more
The New York Mets hit these secrets of sports Skip the lines at Citi Field, other secrets of the stadium
St. Patrick's Cathedral, which opened in 1879, now landmarks Hidden places, relics inside St. Patrick's Cathedral
New York City has secrets at every turn. landmarks Secrets of some of the weirdest places in the city
The exquisite culture City filming secrets: 'Godfather' and more
The Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan has connections landmarks Presidential roasts at the Waldorf Astoria, more secrets
culture Jemima Kirke almost left the show, more 'Girls' secrets
Tiffany salespeople are constantly helping customers find the landmarks Secrets of Tiffany's: The Trump connection, more
culture 'Live from New York,' we've got 8 secrets of 'SNL'
culture Secrets of Alexander Hamilton's New York
Think you know everything about Grand Central Terminal? landmarks Secrets of Grand Central Terminal
Donald Trump loves to talk about Trump Tower, landmarks 14 Trump Tower secrets you should know
The marble lions (named Patience and Fortitude) outside landmarks The NYPL's role in Hollywood, more secrets
From tokens to MetroCards, here are seven things landmarks What you probably didn't know about the MetroCard
Even the most cultured Manhattanite probably doesn't know landmarks How well do you really know Manhattan?
The ASPCA has been saving lives for 150 landmarks Inside the ASPCA, nation's first animal welfare organization
The next time you watch landmarks Secrets of the Knickerbocker: The birth of the martini, more
Kleinfeld Bridal, the site of TLC's landmarks Kleinfeld Bridal goes beyond 'Say Yes to the Dress'
food & drink The ‘Sex and the City’ impact, more Magnolia secrets
Café Grumpy, the Greenpoint coffee shop featured in food & drink Café Grumpy, of 'Girls' fame, spills its secrets
Singlecut brews light, medium and dark beers. food & drink Secrets of SingleCut Beersmiths
Katz's Delicatessen has been a New York City food & drink Katz’s wasn’t always famous for 'When Harry Met Sally'
Hollywood has nothing on Kaufman Astoria Studios, which culture Secrets of Kaufman Astoria Studios
If it was the early 1900s, you could landmarks Things you didn't know about the city's subway cars
Barclays Center has hidden entrances, strange eats and landmarks Barclays Center's private entrance, more secrets
Fill up your shopping bags with these secrets landmarks Macy's Herald Square is a wedding destination (sort of)
Around 7.5 million people visited the High Line outdoors Secrets of the High Line: The most perfect view, more
Welcome to the Strand Bookstore. It's full of culture Explore the Strand, book lovers
You may walk past it every day, but sports Secrets of Madison Square Garden
Nathan's Famous in Coney Island celebrates 100 years food & drink Secrets of Nathan's: From famous guests to frog legs
There are secrets blooming in the flowers and outdoors Secrets of the New York Botanical Garden
The Staten Island Ferry travels past some of outdoors Secrets of the Staten Island Ferry
The Coney Island Polar Bear Club found thousands outdoors The Coney Island Polar Bear Club, braving the icy Atlantic
The Brooklyn Bridge is much more than just landmarks 12 secrets of the Brooklyn Bridge