Best CBD Gummies – Most Value, Potency, Taste & Reputation

When it comes to buying CBD gummies, you have no shortage of choice. The CBD industry has exploded in size and countless new companies are looking to get in on the action. For these new brands, CBD gummies have quickly become a best-selling product. This success has, in turn, led to a small renaissance in the CBD gummy aspect of the larger industry. You can find high-quality CBD gummies for almost every need available, from energy-boosting options to those based around better sleep and recovery.

The downside to this variety of choice in CBD gummies is that there are a lot of duds and sub-par gummy options being passed off as premier CBD products. This can be disappointing for those new to the scene who want to really see what CBD edibles can do for them. To help you out, we have taken the time to sort through all of the clutter and find just what the best CBD gummies of the year really are. We have compiled our findings into this article, and have also included a small primer on just why CBD can be a great choice for overall wellness. By the end of this piece, you should know just how CBD may benefit you, and where to look for the best CBD gummies.

The 10 Best CBD Gummies in 2021

How Did We Choose the Best CBD Gummies?

There are hundreds if not thousands of CBD brands in operation today, and more are appearing every week. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down all the gummies out there and find the very best CBD gummies for your needs. To help you out, we dedicated a great deal of person-hours into finding the brands with the best reviews, transparent ingredient lists, standout track records, and dedication to quality.

Our main criteria for choosing gummies:

Proven results and lab testing

A fantastic track record for service and reliability

Large numbers of reviews and happy customers

Once we applied these essential criteria to the plethora of brands on the CBD market today, we were left with a large but much more manageable list. We then took the time to examine each brand and what they were offering closely. In the end, we came away with ten brands that stand head and shoulders above the rest of the industry. These are by far the best CBD gummies on the market today.

The 10 Best CBD Gummy Options – Reviewed

1. CBDfx – Editors Choice

Pros:

Broad-spectrum CBD from organic hemp

Powerful gummies that are 5x stronger than most other brands

Good variety of gummies for various purposes

Well-made, with a great taste

Cons:

Only have broad-spectrum CBD options

CBDfx has long been considered a premier CBD brand when it comes to the quality and general efficacy of their CBD oils and other CBD products. CBDfx derives all of its CBD from organically operated farms based in the United States. Their close working relationship with these farms allows them to ensure overall consistent quality and purity in their products. Each CBDfx product is also vegan, with no added artificial sweeteners or corn syrup, or any other harmful chemicals included. Between the organic farms and their focus on natural, high-quality ingredients, you can rest assured that the CBD gummies you get from CBDfx are a potent, sweet, and healthy way to enjoy CBD.

All gummies made by CBDfx are broad-spectrum CBD gummies, meaning that they contain all of the supplementary compounds within the hemp plant and that the CBD you do get will be more potent thanks to the unique entourage effect that cannabis products are famous for. Broad-spectrum also means that you don’t have to worry about the THC content, as each gummy is less than .01% THC. Each gummy has a sweet flavoring and are made to emulate popular candies like sour gummy worms and peach rings.

With CBDfx, you have a wide array of gummy options, each a high-quality and effective product. This includes classic mixed berries CBD infused gummies, as well as more specially target offerings such as the superfood gummies that are infused with multivitamins as well as turmeric, spirulina, and apple cider vinegar.

Each CBDfx gummy has a potent dosage of 50mg CBD per gummy; this is almost 5x what you will find in your average CBD gummy which is about 5-10mg per gummy. For those who want to take a single gummy and need powerful, long-lasting relief, CBDfx is the best option for the top CBD gummies on the market today.

Learn more at CBDFX.com

CBDfx Day & Night Gummies package

The Day & Night Gummies Bundle by CBDfx might just be the best CBD gummy deal that you can find. This is a synergistic package of a daytime health-boosting superfood gummy bottle, as well as a nighttime Melatonin-infused CBD gummy bottle. The nighttime option has extracts of passionflower, chamomile, and lemon balm, while the daytime flavors are agave-sweetened. With these two options, you have the best CBD gummies for all times of the day to promote overall health and wellness.

Learn more about the Gummy Bundle

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

High-quality CBD derived from naturally grown hemp

Intense purification and testing process that guarantees an extremely pure product

Good prices for such high-end CBD gummies

Effective variations for both daytime and nighttime

CBDistillery was created in Colorado back in 2016 with the goal of offering high-quality CBD products at a fair price. CBDistillery has since made it their goal to offer the best U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD products on the market today. Today, largely due to their great products, CBDistillery is one of the largest and fastest-growing brands in the CBD space.

They offer their gummy products in an anytime and nighttime variation. The CBD gummies carry a potent CBD dosage of 30mg per gummy and pack a sweet, delicious taste. Both options come with 30 gummies per package and are great for getting general CBD wellness benefits, while the nighttime option has an added focus on relaxation, anti-stress, and restfulness.

Like all of their other CBD products, CBDistillery CBD gummies are derived from non-GMO industrial grown hemp. The plants are grown outdoors with traditional farming techniques, which CBDistillery argues allows their hemp to be more potent and to provide a better CBD product than their competitors.

Their extraction and creation process is also a huge reason for their overwhelming success and high-quality CBD. Once harvested, they extract the CBD oil from the hemp using ethanol, ensuring they can create robust broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD gummies. They then heat and winterize the CBD to remove any unwanted extracts or carryovers from the plant. The final product is lab-tested to ensure absolute purity and quality.

Learn more at TheCBDistillery.com

3. Sunday Scaries – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Potent CBD geared for daytime usage

Very delicious gummy treat with a great strawberry taste

Part of the purchase price goes towards a good cause

High-quality ingredients, as well as added vitamins and minerals

The Strawberry CBD Gummies from Sunday Scaries, also known as Bra Bearies, are a sweet and delicious strawberry gummy designed to be taken in the morning or mid-day. Sunday Scaries use a very potent broad-spectrum CBD, which allows you to get a full array of wellness benefits. These gummies also have an added dose of Vitamin C to help improve the immune system. Most who use these gummies do so to take advantage of their ability to provide a sense of relaxation, focus, and melt stress away.

If you are looking for a delicious, daytime CBD gummy that can help you relax, destress, and stay focused throughout the day, then you need to strongly consider giving Strawberry CBD Gummies from Sunday Scaries a try. These are perhaps the best-tasting CBD gummies on the market.

The Sunday Scary strawberry flavored Bra Bear option has 10mg of high-grade CBD per gummy with 20 CBD gummies per bottle. The “bra” in the name Bra Bearies comes from the fact that Sunday Scaries will donate $2 to The Pink Agenda in support of breast cancer research for each purchase of these CBD gummies.

Sunday Scaries was created and is owned by two partners who know firsthand what it is like to suffer from excessive anxiety and stress. They founded their company in order to provide highly effective CBD treats that can help people live their best lives, even when things get tough. They even personally go out to the farms to ensure their hemp is of the highest quality. With their Strawberry CBD Gummies, they have definitely achieved their goal of high-end, sweet, stress-relieving treats.

Learn more at SundayScaries.com

4. Charlotte’s Web – Flavor Variety

Pros:

Gummies for multiple purposes: sleep, calm, and recovery

Full-spectrum CBD with added herbs and oils for powerful effects

Low-dosage gummies are great for first-time users

Specialized formulas and group pack deals mean you can have gummies for most occasions and needs

Charlotte’s Web high-quality CBD gummies are a very natural affair made from whole-plant hemp extracts. This means you are getting the full gamut of cannabinoids, giving the CBD an extra effective base from which to work. There are also no added dyes or colors, making these a much more organic option than many other CBD gummies on the market – it also means that the product can differ slightly from batch to batch.

Rather than try and blast you with CBD at a certain point in the day, Charlotte’s Web products are made to be taken throughout the day, with different products suited to different times. Options include Calm, Recovery, and Sleep, and you can get all three in a bundle deal. Each Charlotte’s Web gummy contains 5mg of CBD, and it takes two per serving. This relatively small dose per CBD gummy means you can more exactly choose how much CBD you wish to take. It also allows for first-time users to have a very easy introduction to CBD edibles.

The Sleep CBD gummy offering is available in 30, 60 or 90 gummies per package, contains 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per gummy and is specially designed to take advantage of CBD’s ability to help you get a more restful night’s sleep. Melatonin is also considered a powerful sleeping aid. These two compounds working in tandem with one another are a great way to get better sleep without needing over-the-counter drugs.

The recovery gummies instead pair the CBD up with 25mg of ginger and 50mg of curcuminoids (from turmeric). This pairing of natural ingredients is specially designed to help assist in recovery from post-exercise inflammation. If you are regularly sore after a big workout, you will want to try these best CBD gummies as a post-workout treat.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

5. Zatural – Vegan Option

Pros:

Hemp is grown organically and product is free of harmful additives or chemicals

Options include new Nano CBD with higher bioavailability

You can get gummies with either CBG or CBN additives for more powerful effects

Very fast shipping service

Zatural CBD gummies are a unique mixture of innovations and natural quality. The hemp used for these gummies is organically grown, they’re made without harsh chemicals or additives and are third-party tested for quality and potency. At the same time, half of their CBD products are made with new Nano-CBD innovations that help your body absorb it better and provide a more potent edible.

The basic Zatural CBD Gummy Bears are fantastic vegan and organic CBD gummies that pack a punch of 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy. They come with 30 gummies per bottle and are more of what you will be used to if you have taken other types of CBD gummies, though it is worth noting that these are of great quality. In this same line, you have the Zatural full-spectrum gummies, which are made to better take advantage of the entourage effect and provide the CBD with some other cannabinoids to bounce off.

On the less traditional end, you have the Zatural Nano CBD products. Nano CBD is CBD that has been broken down into smaller particles, allowing your body to more readily absorb and utilize it. The biggest problem with CBD edibles is their bioavailability (much of it is lost in the digestive process), and these products circumvent much of that.

Zatural currently has two Nano CBD options. The first is a CBD and CBN product. CBN stands for cannabinol and is another cannabinoid. Cannabinol is used for assisting one in obtaining a better night’s rest without causing one to feel drowsy or lethargic the following day. CBN may also be a good option for helping to treat pain and inflammation. The second Nano CBD option is one made with CBG, also known as cannabigerol. Cannabigerol is said to have a more direct and more profound effect when handling pain and inflammation. CBG may also be suitable for lessening the impact of headaches and nausea. Arguments have been made that CBG may be better than broad or full-spectrum options for dealing with inflammation and improving overall comfort.

As an added bonus, the Zatural online shop has also put a great deal of effort in providing fast, free shipping. You can get their CBD gummies at your door in under a week!

Learn more at Zatural.com

6. Extract Labs – Mixed Flavors

Pros:

Focused on providing tested, high-quality full-spectrum CBD gummies

Vegan, gluten-free, and potent CBD gummies

Great tasting flavors with sugar-coating for added flavor

Veteran owned

Cons:

They lack some of the options other brands have, like nighttime or post-workout variations

Extract Labs offers very high-quality full-spectrum CBD gummies that come in various flavors like watermelon, lemon, and strawberry. The gummies are made with natural ingredients and are sugar-coated for added flavor. The gummies come packed with a potent helping of 33 mg of “premium full-spectrum” CBD per gummy, and there are 30 gummies per bag, giving you a month’s supply if you are taking an average of a gummy a day.

Extract Labs ensures their products are vegan, gluten-free, and potent through third-party lab testing, so you know you are getting a robust and consistent product.

While Extract Labs doesn’t have the unique offerings of CBD gummies of other brands, they have a specific product that they do very well. These are the standard by which other gummy varieties should be judged, and if you are looking for a simple, traditional CBD gummy option that is made naturally with full-spectrum CBD, then you can do no better than these best CBD gummies from Extract Labs.

Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran who saw firsthand how CBD could help his fellow veterans and those with chronic conditions. He has built out the company from his garage into a thriving business that employs roughly 50 people and occupies two buildings. This success is a testament to the quality and efficacy of their top products, such as their CBD gummies.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

7. Joy Organics – Subscriptions

Pros:

Vegan, broad-spectrum, and “clean” CBD gummies

Great tasting, using only organic flavoring

No THC or unnatural ingredients

Third-party lab analysis available for all products

Cons:

Like Extract Labs, they have a single focused gummy product, which can limit versatility

The cube-shaped gummies from Joy Organics are the second rendition of the Joy Organics gummy line and have been recently improved with more organic ingredients for better taste and increased potency. This is noteworthy since their original product was already considered amongst the best CBD gummy options available in previous years.

The Joy Organics CBD gummies contain 10mg of CBD per gummy and are made with “clean” ingredients like organic tapioca syrup and cane sugar. These gummies are also gluten-free, vegan, and have 0% THC due to the advanced extraction process used in their creation. Flavors include strawberry lemonade and green apple. Each bottle contains 30 servings and has an 18-month shelf life.

All flavors of the gummies are broad-spectrum in order to provide you with the added terpenes and cannabinoids, giving you more significant CBD relief. Both flavors are made with organic tapioca syrup, organic sugar, pectin, and other organic natural flavors as well as turmeric and lemon oil.

Learn more at JoyOrganics.com

8. Just CBD – Sweet Joy

Pros

100% natural and made in the USA

Huge variation of CBD content options per gummy

Wide assortment of gummy flavors and styles

Lab reports are available on site

JustCBD offers many gummy variations, including worms, bears, peach rings, and more. These gummies also come in a wide variety of doses ranging from 8mg to 44mg with the amount of CBD per gummy varying across the different flavors and styles, giving you a plethora of ways to enjoy your CBD edibles. All gummies by Just CBD are 100% natural and made in the USA; they are also GMP certified and third party lab tested. The hemp used in the production of their CBD is made from high-quality hemp that uses no fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides.

The assortment of gummies from Just CBD are made to resemble and replicate other popular gummies in the candy world. For example, they have sour gummy worm gummies that are a huge favorite and taste amazing while still delivering a potent dose of CBD per bite. Another fun option is their Happy Face gummies, which are great for dealing with stress and anxiety and helping you get better rest through the night. The watermelon rings are a great option, with over 20mg of CBD per piece and a great full flavor.

JustCBD is well known for its outstanding sales and customer service teams and has a very dedicated shipping department. The company is very transparent and has several lab reports and educational blogs that you can view on their website.

Learn more at JustCBDstore.com

9. Receptra Naturals – Multiple Choices

Pros:

A non-gelatin gummy option for vegans.

Practical options for both daytime and nighttime.

Uses another cannabinoid rather than melatonin for sleep improvement.

A strong non-drowsy pain-relief variation makes it easy to get relief anytime.

Receptra Naturals are another fun method of optimizing your health with full-spectrum CBD through a delicious candy treat. This specific brand uses pectin rather than gelatin for their CBD gummies, which gives them more of a feel of a “mountain strawberry flavored treat,” as they describe it.

Receptra Naturals provides two main variations in their gummies: one for sleep and one for pain. Each one is uniquely designed to tackle its respective goals. The sleep version does not contain melatonin, as the sleep-based CBD gummies of most other brands do. Rather they utilize CBN as a more natural way to promote a restful night’s sleep. The pain-relief variation of the gummies is made with turmeric, ginger, and beta-caryophyllene to help you recover faster and keep moving. While the nighttime version should be taken about an hour before bed, the pain relief CBD gummies can be taken at any time when you need effective relief fast.

The Receptra brand was founded in 2015 and has always aimed to provide effective CBD relief with a dedication to transparency and trust. Their plant-based, organic CBD products are a head above the vast majority of other brands in the CBD realm.

Learn more at ReceptraNaturals.com

10. Smile CBD – Pleasing Taste

Pros:

Four unique recipes for specialized relief and recovery

All gummies are THC-free, GMP certified, and vegan

Delivery of Smile CBD products is fast and well-packaged

Based on a subscription service that can save you time and money down the road

Smile CBD offers four variations of CBD gummies that are vegan and derived from natural ingredients. These gummies are also cruelty-free, THC-free, and GMP certified. Each offering is packed with essential vitamins in order to offer a more robust and powerful effect.

The first of their offerings is the Unwind recipe of CBD gummies. The Unwind products contain 5-HTP & melatonin designed to help you relax and avoid unnecessary anxiety. The Balance lineup of CBD infused gummies is made with nine essential vitamins and minerals to provide you a healthy, overall wellness boost. The Rejuvenate products are made with vitamin B12 to improve your energy levels, ginseng for more mental acuity, and 5-HTP for improved mood -these are perfect when recovering from a night out or just after a workout. The last of the four lines, the Energize offerings, are also made with Vitamin B12 and ginseng and help you hit the day running.

These lineups are made with high-quality CBD and are specially designed around different aspects of life that CBD gummies are often used for. If you have tried CBD gummies in the past but are looking for a little more specialized product, the unique lines from Smile CBD may be perfect for you.

Learn more at ReasonToSmile.com

Common Questions About CBD Gummies and Other CBD Edibles

Now that you have seen the best options available to you when it comes to CBD gummies, we should take some time to ensure you have a good understanding of why these items are so popular and useful.

What are the Benefits of Using CBD Gummies?

While CBD has been promoted to the public for a variety of possible benefits and as a cure to various ailments, for a long time, we did not have a lot of scientific backing to these claims. Over recent years, however, more and more studies have been done, and we are finding that CBD is truly a product that can help our bodies in a wide variety of ways. We have even seen FDA approval for remedies utilizing CBD as their main active component. It is important for those of you new to CBD to understand what the product can actually do and what the proof is for these claims.

Here are some of the more common, and provable benefits of CBD.

Seizure Reduction

One of the first discoveries, and most visually obvious, benefits of CBD was its ability to help reduce the amount and intensity of seizures. Video evidence of these benefits was perhaps the driving factor for further studies being conducted on the compound. While we still don’t know why CBD can help alleviate certain types of seizures, it is thought that it may be due to the way it interacts with our receptors; likely the receptors responsible for neuron excitability. This benefit for seizures is also what has led to the first FDA-approved CBD drugs.

Anxiety Reduction

Recent science has also begun to show that CBD may be an effective option for anxiety reduction. Using CBD will boost your body’s natural serotonin levels and seem to mimic the effects of many antidepressants, though without the same harmful side effects. Treatments involving CBD have also been looked into for social anxiety, OCD, and PTSD.

Fast and Enduring Pain Relief

Recent studies have shown CBD to be helpful in reducing tension and joint inflammation, as well as in reducing pain symptoms caused by various chronic conditions. For many, this has helped them become less reliant on addictive and harmful over-the-counter painkillers. Because of this, we have seen a large increase in CBD topical creams, edibles, and ointments making their way into professional sports.

Help in Regulating Sleep

CBD has recently been promoted by the American Sleep Association as a method of getting better and more restful sleep through the night. Most of this seems to come from the reduction in anxiety and pain that will keep many awake, though it could also do with CBD’s ability to interact with the receptors that play a role in our sleep and waking cycles.

Reduction in Skin Issues

Recent studies have dealt with CBD and its ability to treat acne, Dermatitis and kill staph infections. For the most part, these skin issues are best served through the use of topical CBD creams.

Full-Spectrum CBD, Broad-Spectrum CBD and CBD Isolate: What’s the Difference?

Another common question asked by first-time CBD users is in regard to full-spectrum CBD and just why these products are often promoted. Simply put, full-spectrum CBD is a CBD oil that is created to still contain many of the other cannabinoids and terpenes found in the cannabis plant, contrary to pure CBD oil where these extra ingredients are removed. Taking CBD in conjunction with other compounds found in the hemp plant, it appears you are able to obtain much better results. The reasoning for this is found in a concept called the “entourage effect”.

Broad-spectrum CBD is a middle ground between full-spectrum and pure CBD isolate, and offers a partial entourage effect while ensuring there is no THC found in the product. In many cases, THC can make people worry about future drug tests, or can make them feel slightly disoriented if they are taking a large amount of full-spectrum CBD.

Pure CBD isolate contains, as the name suggests, nothing but CBD. Most often it’s available in powder form and is sought after by users who want the pure effects of CBD.

How to Store CBD Gummies Properly

Most CBD oils, topicals and CBD isolate powders are very easy to store and will have a fairly long shelf life. CBD gummies though, due to their added flavors and the nature of the product, can be a little more temperamental.

To properly store your gummies you should ensure that:

You are storing your product in a cool dry place. About 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit or less is preferable. Heat fluctuations will weaken the power of your CBD and can melt gummies. Avoid storing them next to a stove or toaster for these reasons.

You are avoiding direct sunlight. Sunlight can also reduce the potency of your CBD over time. Simply keeping your CBD in a cupboard will help you avoid this problem. A fridge will make sure it is cool, and out of the sun.

You are resealing your products. Oxidative stress from air exposure can weaken the CBD, and the sugar in gummies may attract pests. This can also cause edibles to grow mold!

Get CBD Gummies Today!

Now you should have all the information you need to properly start enjoying CBD gummies. Any of these options are sure to please you, and will provide a host of overall wellness benefits. Order today and you won’t be disappointed!