Best CBD Flower – Fast Acting & Mood Boosting Wellness Products

There’s nothing like a substance that brings relief and comfort without fail. Some people opt for a glass of wine while others go for a pint of rocky road. While the waves of relaxation seep in with either option, there are often waves of side effects that come through like guilt, dehydration, and weight gain. The trade-off isn’t worth it – but what if there’s a way to get the relief and comfort without the yuck?

Enter CBD hemp flower. It has a rebellious feel to it because it’s smokable, but you won’t have to worry about hangovers, shame spirals, accidental texts, or morning regret. We searched far and wide, using a strict set of criteria, to present you with the best of the best CBD flowers.

Top 6 Summary

How Did We Choose These 5 Best CBD Flower Brands?

Quality for CBD flowers varies across different CBD flower brands just like with any goods purchased online. Sometimes the photos portray something different than what you actually receive and there’s nothing more frustrating than that. And unless they have a good return policy, paying for shipping to return isn’t worth it. Then, all you’re left with is a sad reminder that you tossed some cash away. To avoid disappointments, we set out with a set of criteria to weed out (see what we did there?) the posers and reveal only the trustworthy CBD flower brands worth buying from.

Instead of getting swept away by pictures, we look for the fine print. Each CBD flower product must have a description that clearly explains what kind of strain the CBD is, what kind of flavor profile it has, and what a user can expect to feel.

Customer reviews are also really telling. We comb through these pockets of information to get the real scoop on each strain of CBD hemp flowers. When everyone is stoked more than they are bummed, we get intrigued.

One of the most important factors for discerning good CBD hemp flower from mediocre CBD hemp flower is third-party lab testing. This step in the manufacturing process is crucial to confirm the purity and potency of the CBD flower. It also confirms quality and safety – basically, it’s not a step to be missed.

Finally, some of us at HQ were curious to smoke CBD hemp flower after trying other CBD products. So, we ordered some varieties of CBD flowers, partook in some smoke sessions, and then sat around the table to share our honest reviews and feedback.

Brand / Service Reviews

1. Absolute Nature – Editor’s Choice for Best CBD Flower

Pros:

Wide selection of CBG and CBD flower strains

Organically grown and sustainably sourced

Indoor/greenhouse grown

Slow-cured and pesticide free

Cons:

Some popular stains may take time to restock after selling out

Absolute Nature offers CBD hemp flower that is organically grown, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. Their flower buds are slow cured and have high CBD for your enjoyment and they have three main flower categories that make shopping easy. They also offer a 60% compassion discount that’s applicable to veterans, people with low income, people with disabilities, and first responders.

The first category of hemp plant flower that Absolute Nature offers is premium, independent lab tested, pesticide free, award-winning hemp CBD flower strains. Choose between Sour Lifter CBD, Bubba Kush CBD, and Hawaiian haze CBD, among others. They offer an incredibly detailed product description that gives you information on the effects of each strain including the concentration of CBD. You can purchase anywhere between 1 gram and an ounce of your chosen industrial hemp flower.

The second category Absolute Nature offers is CBG hemp flower that contains additional minor cannabinoids, along with natural terpenes. Their CBG flower is grown from specially bred hemp that is farm bill compliant and delivers the many benefits of the mother of all cannabinoids. Choose from a strain like Wedding Cake, White Dragon, and The White. Just like with their CBD flower, you can choose between 1 gram and an ounce, and you can read through the main terpene profile, understand what to expect, and get clear details on the concentration of CBG. Absolute Nature also goes so far as to break down the genetics and aroma, so you have a solid understanding of what you’re purchasing.

The third category Absolute Nature offers is the pre-roll online store. For these pre-rolls, they use only the safest, cleanest, high quality CBD hemp flower so you can have an honest, enjoyable product delivered right to your home. Each pre-roll contains hemp that has no more than 0.3% of THC and all batches are confirmed 100% GMO free and heavy-metal free. Try your favorite hemp flower strains like Hawaiian Haze or White Dragon In a convenient pre-roll that arrives tightly sealed to preserve the unique flavor and aroma.

Learn more at AbsoluteNatureCBD.com

Pros:

60% discount for select customers

Shipping available throughout the US

US Hemp Authority certified

Hemp grown in agriculturally responsible farms

Cons:

CBG flower not available in cigarettes or joints

CBD American Shaman has an awesome selection of different products that contain premium CBG and CBD flower. Their hemp flower is terpene rich and contains phytocannabinoids, which provide you with a host of wellness benefits. Their hemp is grown in the United States from non-GMO seeds and each batch is tested by a third-party lab to confirm potency and purity. Each product they offer contains less than 0.3% of THC and you can try the CBD flower alone or purchase CBD cigarettes, Moon Dust Kief, a Moon Rocks jar, or MoonRock pre-rolls.

The CBD cigarettes come in several flavors aside from the original, which include cherry, grape, and menthol. Buy these in a sample pack to get a taste if you’ve never tried them before. If you’re interested in their CBG flower, you can choose from hemp strains like Sour G, Jack Frost, and White Widow. If you decide to go all in on CBD joints, you can purchase a cone that contains one full gram of industrial hemp in the Cherry Wine strain.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

3. CBD.co – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Wide selection of CBD hemp flower and other smokables

Discount codes regularly available

Search and filter products with ease

Score premium quality at an affordable price

Cons:

Free shipping available only if you spent $100 or more

One of the reasons that cbd.co is our top favorite CBD marketplace is because they frequently have coupon codes available for customers to save up to 30% on their purchases. They have long been offering several CBD products and have recently included CBD hemp flower in their categories list. They’ve hand selected only the best CBD and CBG hemp products conveniently packaged for your satisfaction. You can choose from different products like premium hemp cigarettes, pre-rolls, and of course bud bags and jars. Some of the well-known brands they highlight include Root Wellness, Neurogan, Inc., Earth Hemp, and Green Roads.

Their selection is vast, and they categorize each product based on how well it sells on their website. Currently, the number one best seller is Essence Smokes, which contain premium CBG. Close behind in the number two and number three slots are Root Wellness’ smokable pre-rolls in their Transcend and Bloom varieties. Along with smoking hemp flowers like Cherry Blossom and Kingston Kush, you can also try CBD bundles that include flower along with several other ingestible and topical CBD products.

Learn more at CBD.co

4. HeadShop.com – CBD Accessories

Pros:

Marketplace layout with easy filtering

Multiple accessory types available

Sign up for special offers and product alerts

Free shipping on orders over $50

Cons:

Due to high demand, some of their products sell out

If you love to smoke hemp flowers, you’re going to need all the accessories that go with it. Head Shop has a massive selection of different accessories that include basics like grinders and rolling papers and they also offer additional items like really well-designed rolling trays and ashtrays.

Anything you can think of when it comes to hemp flower, you can find on the Headshop.com, including odor removing products like non-toxic, all natural candles. If you need storage for all your accessories, you can also find jars and other items that support your CBD smoking lifestyle. You can sign up to get special offers and be the first to know when they have new products available.

If you’re just looking to peruse through accessories, you’ll have plenty of pages to look through but if you know what you want you can use their easy filtering tools to filter by price, by color, by size, or by product tag.

Learn more at HeadShop.com

5. Omura CBD – Hemp Heat Sticks

Pros:

Subscribe and save on purchases

Infused with peppermint and chamomile

Clear product descriptions highlight flavor profiles

Made with rich, whole flower hemp

Cons:

Not available in some states – check website to confirm

Omura has a great selection of different whole flower hemp CBD flower sticks that provide you with a precise and ultra-pure smoking experience. They offer several hemp strains that are known for delivering different types of effects to help you achieve a calm state, to help motivate you for daytime activities, and to help you wind down after a long day. Choose from a strain of CBD flowers like Sour Space Candy OG, CBG Bliss, or Lifter.

In the product description, they detail the aroma of each strain. For example, their active hemp sticks contain a peppermint blend with whole flower hemp while their calm sticks contain a chamomile blend with whole flower hemp. If you want to try their Suver Haze hemp sticks, you can expect a crisp and citrusy flavor with a mountainous scent. If Sour Space OG is your jam, you can expect a sweet cherry and candied apples flavor profile with earthy notes.

Learn more at Omura.com

6. Weed.com – Delta-8 Hemp Offers

Pros:

Spend $39 and qualify for free shipping

Independent lab tested and verified

Wide variety of different strains

0.3% or less THC concentration

Cons:

International shipping not available

Weed.com offers an awesome selection of delta 8 and CBD flowers. Their shipping is super-fast and discreet and the best part is it’s free when you spend $39!

Smoke hemp flower from their CBD category, which contains several of the best CBD flower strains like Super Sour Space Candy CBD, Orange Cookies, Skywalker CBD, and Banana Kush. Their selection doesn’t end there. If you know what you want, you can quickly identify your favorite strain of CBD flowers from the photos they highlight. When you click on over to the product description, you get details about the flavor and aroma along with an explanation of what to expect when you smoke that particular CBD flower strain. You’ll know if it’s meant for daytime use or if it’s better suited for night time. You also get a clear description of the many overlapping flavors that come through each unique strain.

The delta 8 flower category is all about CBD hemp flower that’s been infused with delta 8. These unique strains allow you to enjoy the full terpene flavors of hemp flower while also reveling in the effects of delta 8. Choose from five strains: White Whale, Delta 8 Asteroids, Mr. Hemp Flower Delta 8 CBD Lifter, Mr. Hemp Flower CBG Silver Haze Delta 8, and Fortified Special Sauce. If you happen by this page at just the right time, you may find an incredible bargain as they sometimes offer sales on specific strains. When you click on over to the product description, you’ll find the delta 8 THC concentration and you’ll gain an understanding of how it makes you feel. Keep in mind these are non-psychoactive hemp flowers and they are available for purchase in 1 gram all the way up to 28 grams.

Learn more at Weed.com

Difference Between Hemp Flower and THC Flower

CBD has risen in popularity and more people are looking for ways to smoke it. Hemp flower and CBD pre-rolls have become the new craze. If you’re a newbie when it comes to CBD, you may not understand what the differences are between THC flower and hemp flower, particularly because at first glance and first whiff they look and smell the same.

This is because cannabis plants look a lot like one another and also contain a comprehensive set of cannabinoids, such as CBD and THC. These are two of the most widely recognized compounds; however, you’ll often see that additional cannabinoids like CBN are included in different CBD products.

Though they share many similarities, the primary difference between CBD and THC is that CBD that is derived from the hemp plant doesn’t get you high. THC is psychoactive but CBD is not. CBD is touted for its calming and relaxing effects, and for how it helps to relieve pain and anxiety.

Many people enjoy the experience that comes from combining both hemp with marijuana, but because of tricky laws surrounding marijuana throughout the world, most people choose to smoke the much more accepted and available hemp-derived CBD flower instead.

Marijuana, which contains THC, is used by different people from different backgrounds and for different reasons. Sometimes it’s for medical reasons, sometimes it’s in relation to a religious practice or ritual, and sometimes it is used recreationally. The marijuana plant contains many different cannabinoids, the primary one that creates the mind altering effect is THC. Smokers of THC describe the sensation of being high as out of body, stoned, or spacey and forgetful. Some describe getting the giggles while others experience heightened anxiety and paranoia. The effects differ based on the types of strains being smoked.

CBD comes from the hemp plant, which is one of the most popular cultivated crops throughout the world, having been regularly used in multiple industries, the most recent being the health and wellness industry. In the United States, the Hemp Farming Act was passed and legalized CBD, so long as it contains 0.3% or less of THC.

If you’re wondering how to tell the difference between hemp CBD flower and THC flower, you’ll have to look at the details. THC tends to have a greater complexity along with an abundance of crystal formations throughout the bud. Top growers have been focusing on perfecting the genetics and have spent a significant amount of research funds to curate the most potent and aesthetically pleasing cannabis plants. Since CBD is newer on the scene, CBD flowers will have a simpler, more homegrown appearance.

Benefits of Hemp Flower

There are several reasons why CBD lovers are turning to the best CBD flower from hemp plants for obtaining wellness benefits.

It helps you wind down

All you need are a few puffs of CBD flower, and within a few minutes you start to feel its relaxing effects. This is a welcome sensation for many, particularly after a tough day at work or a challenging workout.

It has anti-inflammatory properties

There are plenty of studies that demonstrate CBD’s power when it comes to relieving pain, and that’s highly related to its anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is also helpful with improving cardiovascular health and helping to alleviate chronic symptoms, even those seen with terminal diseases, like cancer.

It alleviates symptoms associated with anxiety and depression

Many CBD users love how fast the flower acts to help them manage their anxiety symptoms. CBD can also help to lift a person’s mood, which is helpful for those struggling with depression and other challenging mental disorders. Though not a substitute, many people prefer CBD‘s natural and subtle effects over the numbing sensations produced by psychiatric medication that are also often riddled with side effects.

It helps as a substitute for tobacco cigarettes for those looking to quit

Quitting cigarettes is one of the most difficult tasks and CBD flower can help people looking to quit by relieving their physical and mental withdrawal symptoms.

You get a calming effect without a high

Often, people use alcohol or THC products to help them calm down when they’re feeling overwhelmed or high strung. CBD delivers these benefits without any kind of intoxicating effect; that means you can enjoy relaxation without impacts to your perception or your ability to make decisions with a clear mind.

It’s the most fast acting form of CBD

If you’re dealing with pain, every minute feels like an eternity. Knowing that you can have the wellness benefits of CBD within minutes by smoking CBD flower is like having a lifeline within reach anytime you need it.

How to Use Hemp CBD Flower?

CBD hemp flower can be used in a variety of different ways, some more obvious than others. But we’ll cover the obvious ways first:

You can smoke CBD hemp flower out of pipes, bubblers, or bongs.

You can roll the hemp flower into joints or blunts.

You can purchase a vaporizer and smoke your CBD flower by having it converted to vapor instead of smoke, which is a lot easier on your lungs.

And some less obvious ways are:

Cooking with your CBD flower, incorporating it into baked goods or full meals.

Sprinkling the dried hemp flower into a bath or incorporating it into a bath bomb.

Ingesting capsules that have the crushed up CBD flower contained inside them.

Adding hemp flower to a tea bag and creating your own CBD tea. You can incorporate different flavors to produce your own unique blend.

There are common ways to use hemp CBD flower and there is an endless array of creative methods you can use to incorporate CBD flower into your wellness routine.

Can You Fail a Drug Test Due to Hemp CBD Flower?

Failing a drug test as a result of smoking or otherwise ingesting hemp flower is highly unlikely. Your most important job when looking for the best CBD flower online is to purchase from a reputable supplier. If you’re purchasing hemp flower from a shady company, you won’t know exactly what you’re getting. This could present issues with your job, especially if you are randomly drug tested. So long as you’re purchasing from a well-known brand that has third-party lab tests available, you can rest easy knowing you’re only ingesting CBD derived from the hemp plant.

FAQ

Which CBD Strain is Best for You?

Not all CBD flower strains taste the same or have the same effects; there are several popular strains of CBD flowers that are coveted by CBD users – each with a unique description. Below we summarize some of the most loved and appreciated CBD flower strains and let you know who they’re best suited for.

Lifter

This is a sativa dominant strain of CBD flowers that is perfect for daytime smoking – it works to uplift and move you gently through your day. The scent is reminiscent of grape candies and the smoke clouds are dense. Use this strain for creative tasks and when you need to remain especially focused throughout your day.

Sour Lifter

This strain of CBD flowers is similar to the Lifter strain but with a citrus twist. You can expect mental clarity infused with a calm mood, which allows you to remain present and alert throughout your day. It is best enjoyed in the morning and afternoon hours, as you can take advantage of the focus it ignites.

Bubba Kush

This is a classic. It’s indica dominant, which accounts for its chill-producing effects. Expect both your mind and body to experience relaxation – for this reason, it’s best enjoyed in the evening when you’re ready to wind down and sink into your favorite piece of furniture.

Cherry

This strain leaves subtlety aside; it’s in-your-face aromatic – think bountiful fruits and ultra-fragrant flowers. This option for CBD flowers is great for stripping the stresses of the day away and helping you get present with yourself and your family in the evenings.

Sour Space Candy

This is a sativa dominant strain of CBD flowers that has a unique, easily identifiable scent. Expect to enjoy the aroma of sweet, tropical fruit candies with citrus notes. It has the perfect balance between promoting an uplifted mood and relaxing your mind and body. Use this strain along with breakfast and lunch to make the most out of your day, particularly when you’re under more pressure and stress than usual.

Hawaiian Haze

Just like the name implies, this strain has a tropical, fruity aroma that tastes great and fills you with energy that propels you forward to tackle your day’s tasks. Use it as a fun, flavorful way to start your day or bring it along with you to enjoy in a social setting.

Special Sauce

Another strain ideal for nighttime, Special Sauce brings on relaxation for a mellow mood that’s an ideal way to end the day. It’s packed with terpenes and delivers a hoppy aroma that’ll have you feeling nostalgic.

Sour Special Sauce

This strain has earthy undertones with a sweet and sour berry finish that’s perfect for inducing a sense of calm while inspiring your creativity. Use this strain of CBD flowers for maintaining focus during your creative moments.

Is CBD Hemp Flower Legal?

If the flower you’re trying to buy comes from hemp and is labeled as CBD, it’s legal to buy in the US. Cannabinoids derived from hemp can legally be made into products and disseminated, as long as their THC content is less than 0.3%. This is according to the Farm Bill which governs the cultivation of industrial hemp and the products made from it.

Marijuana is still categorized as a restricted substance, and any cannabis plant with a THC level of more than 0.3 percent is considered marijuana. CBD hemp flower and other CBD products having more than 0.3% THC are officially prohibited, regardless of how they are derived. Always be sure to double check the laws and regulations of your location, particularly if you’re traveling.

Conclusion

Hemp plants are the gift that keeps on giving. Aside from the impact they’ve made in various industries, now hemp plants are the source for CBD flower that provides fast-acting relief in flavorful profiles for new and seasoned CBD users alike. Stock up on your favorites, try a new strain, and gather the best accessories for your next smoke sesh.

It’s a method of gaining the effects of CBD and has you winding down from your day, your mood swing, your anxiety spike, or your pain surge faster than any other CBD products.

Smoking CBD hemp flower may not be for any old Joe, but if you’re the type of person who enjoys smoking rituals with flavorful strain profiles, pleasing aromas, and eye-catching colors and textures, CBD hemp flower may fast become your favorite CBD go-to. Below, we present our top six favorite CBD flower brands and products.