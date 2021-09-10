Download the Eat. Drink. Win. pass to win cool prizes for dining and drinking in Lower Manhattan

Lower Manhattan workers who love eating out and fun swag are in for a real treat this fall. The Downtown Alliance has launched the Eat. Drink. Win. pass, a fun rewards program intended to encourage workers to support downtown businesses hard hit by the effects of COVID-19.

It’s easy to participate. Download the pass (at the link below), check in at any 10 participating restaurants in Lower Manhattan, and the Downtown Alliance will send you a free @downtownnyc tee. Establishments include Chinah, Industry Kitchen, Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina and Gunbae TriBeCa, among others.

Now’s the time to rediscover the locally-owned bars, cafes and restaurants near your office that depend on your business. Pop in for a coffee, grab lunch or celebrate happy hour. Show your support and sign up today! downtownny.com/eat-drink-win