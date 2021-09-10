Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Sponsored

Download the Eat. Drink. Win. pass to win cool prizes for dining and drinking in Lower Manhattan

Sponsored by Downtown Alliance
0
comments
Posted on

Lower Manhattan workers who love eating out and fun swag are in for a real treat this fall. The Downtown Alliance has launched the Eat. Drink. Win. pass, a fun rewards program intended to encourage workers to support downtown businesses hard hit by the effects of COVID-19.

It’s easy to participate. Download the pass (at the link below), check in at any 10 participating restaurants in Lower Manhattan, and the Downtown Alliance will send you a free @downtownnyc tee. Establishments include Chinah, Industry Kitchen, Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina and Gunbae TriBeCa, among others.

Now’s the time to rediscover the locally-owned bars, cafes and restaurants near your office that depend on your business. Pop in for a coffee, grab lunch or celebrate happy hour. Show your support and sign up today! downtownny.com/eat-drink-win

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC