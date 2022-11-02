How to Use CBD to Help Manage Pain

If you’re suffering from everyday aches and pains, you’re not alone. According to the CDC, some 50 million Americans are in the same boat! And it’s especially tough because many of the medications for it carry the risk of addiction. That’s why people are asking for natural solutions, including whether they can use CBD for pain.

So, Can You Use CBD for Pain?

CBD can be an important part of a pain management program, but it’s not like an aspirin where you just take a pill and half an hour later your pain is eased. Using CBD every day actually provides benefits that can tackle the root causes of pain, such as:

Easing tension. While many people dismiss stress-related ailments as “all in your head,” tension does very real things to your body. Headaches are most often caused by tension, and muscle tension can similarly lead to pain in the neck, back, and any body part where you carry your stress. CBD’s well-known ability to help you relax can nip that kind of pain in the bud.

Improving sleep. Sleep is actually very important to pain management because it’s when you’re most deeply asleep that your body does its most intensive healing. People using CBD for sleep often find that they sleep better and therefore feel better when they wake up.

Boosting exercise recovery. Exercise is crucial to good health, but improper recovery can lead to lingering pains – especially as you get older. While CBD isn’t going to take the place of stretching and hot showers in the recovery process, it supports your body’s ability to regain its internal balance and get you back to normal.

What’s the Best CBD for Pain Management?

This, of course, will vary for each individual. There are a lot of factors to take into account when deciding the right products for you.

Truth be told, many of the CBD products on the market today have concentrations that are too low to do much, because of how expensive raw CBD was during the initial boom. Now, however, cbdMD is offering high potency CBD products at lower prices than ever before, so it’s a great time to find what works for you!

After potency, the next most important question is: broad spectrum CBD or full spectrum CBD? If you’re avoiding THC because of drug testing or other reasons, THC-free broad spectrum is the way to go. But many people find that the little bit of THC in full spectrum CBD, while not intoxicating, makes its effects even better.

But if you really want to go all out with your CBD pain relief products, you’ll want to choose those with added ingredients specifically targeting pain. cbdMD has a great new product called cbdMD MAX for pain which combines high potency full spectrum CBD with Univestin, a proprietary blend of extracts from Chinese skullcap and acacia catechu. Both those botanical extracts come from traditional Asian medicine, and have been clinically proven to reduce joint discomfort and stiffness while improving mobility. Better yet, it’s not habit-forming and drug-free!

cbdMD MAX is made to be taken every day – within a week of daily use, you should feel improvement. For specific areas of discomfort, you can choose between two topical products:

CBD Freeze with menthol provides instant cooling relief to aching muscles and joints.

CBD Recover is a CBD cream for pain with antihistamine dihydrochloride to increase blood flow and relax joints while temporarily relieving pain.

You can mix and match all of these products to suit your needs. Discover the power of CBD pain relief products today!