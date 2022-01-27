I’m thinking about college. Where do I begin?

Begin by learning more about CUNY’s Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP). CUNY ASAP is an academic support program offered at nine CUNY colleges in all five boroughs. Accelerate, Complete, Engage (ACE), an adaptation of ASAP that supports baccalaureate students, is also available at select colleges. CUNY ASAP | ACE has helped thousands of students stay on track and graduate on time!

Benefits include tuition scholarships, textbook assistance, free unlimited MetroCards, career development, and a dedicated advisor.

“If I weren’t a CUNY ASAP student, I don’t know where I’d be. I was able to get to school, work, home, and more with my MetroCard. I didn’t have to worry about books, and I had an Academic Advisor that I call my friend now that I have graduated.” – Trevor, CUNY ASAP Alumnus

To learn more about CUNY ASAP | ACE, visit www.cuny.edu/asap