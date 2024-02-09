Protecting your assets with estate planning

The cost of nursing home and home care have increased exponentially in the last decade, especially since COVID.



Ron Fatoullah knows. His firm, Ronald Fatoullah & Associates, gets calls from individuals who are facing insurmountable long-term care expenses.

“The two most frequent calls we get are from people looking to protect their assets from long-term care expenses and from estate taxes,” he said. “I know it sounds like apples and oranges, and it is to a certain extent, but they are intertwined in many ways.”



Typically, Fatoullah’s office will get a call from the spouse or family member of a person who is showing signs of dementia or suffering from other long-term chronic illnesses. “More than fifty percent of individuals over 65 years of age will need some long-term care at some point in their lives,” said Fatoullah, who served for many years as co-chair of the board of the Alzheimer’s Association, Long Island Chapter.

“They look into care, and they often find out that the care is going to be $20,000 a month,” he said. “They might have a lot of money in the bank thinking ‘Oh, we have a million dollars in the bank and we’re getting Social Security — we’re secure.’ But they do the numbers and soon find out that’s not true.”

There’s a five-year “look-back” for nursing home care, meaning that typically, any assets not protected can prevent Medicaid from paying for long-term care. Currently, there’s no look-back for home care, but this likely will change in about a year.



Best case scenario, said Fatoullah, is that his firm gets the call when everyone’s healthy — preferably starting at 55 years old. “We want to protect assets in case of unexpected long-term care, but sometimes we get the call at the last minute and they say ‘Mom is in a nursing home, and it costs $22,000 a month. What are we going to do?’”

In this case, Fatoullah says there are tactics his firm can use. “We try to stop the bleeding and get our clients into a position where we can have Medicaid pick up the service,” he said. “If someone has $1 million or $100,000, whatever it is, those assets can be transferred into a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust and we can get our client financially eligible for Medicaid home care in short order.”

Fatoullah adds that there are many exceptions in the law. “It’s complicated, and you have to be creative, but there are ways to protect assets, even at the last minute. But to truly maximize your savings and do it the right way, we ask people to plan at least five years in advance of having a long-term care need, but who knows when that will happen? So, the answer is to plan early enough.”

Fatoullah’s firm also handles guardianships, probate, estate planning and advance directives such as Powers of Attorney, health care proxies and living wills. “Some think of us as Medicaid attorneys, or, Trust and Estate attorneys. The estate tax issue is a common one,” he said, adding that the federal estate tax percentage is 40%, and the New York State on top of that could be as high as 16%. “In an average case the tax could be 55%.”

This unearthing of a financial cushion of course makes people’s lives easier — a primary motivation for Fatoullah. “Sometimes people fear going to a doctor and many times people fear calling a lawyer as well, they’re very nervous about coming in. But then they come out of our consultation feeling relieved. They say ‘Well you know what, I’m getting my affairs in order. There are ways to do this. I won’t be impoverished and my family will be taken care of.’ I just feel so good knowing that my firm has helped many families with the work that we do. It’s very satisfying to me.”