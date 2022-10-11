Queens Theatre Kicks off its 34th Season with The Acting Company’s The Three Musketeers and Romeo & Juliet

This October, The Acting Company will begin its national tour at Queens Theatre with new adaptations of the swashbuckling adventure, The Three Musketeers, and the enduring tale of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet.

The Three Musketeers will be presented in two performances on Saturday, October 15th, and Sunday, October 16th and Romeo and Juliet will be presented in one performance only on Friday, October 14th.

The Acting Company is a professional theater principally dedicated to the development of young classical actors, and has toured the country and world, bringing exceptional productions to both small towns and major cities.

Tickets start at $25.00. Students and seniors receive a 10% discount. For more information, including the schedule for audio description and open captioning, and to purchase tickets, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064.