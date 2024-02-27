While high mortgage rates last year dampened demand for real estate, they’re on their way down. So is inflation, and with the Fed expected to reduce interest rates this year, according to reporting by Reuters, more buyers have entered the market. Just ask a real estate agent and they’ll tell you they saw pent up demand unleash in the final weeks of 2023.

Buyers should begin their search by reaching out to a mortgage pro to find out what rates are available to them. The financial markets alone do not determine rates — your credit score and relationship with the financial institution count as well.

The best time of year to buy a home is coming up as the Spring market begins — so do not delay. For the closing table, seek out a quality lawyer to help the process go smoothly.

Check out amNY Home Pros.

