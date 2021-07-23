Take a free interactive soundwalk through Lower Manhattan with Arts Brookfield’s ‘Current’

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Arts Brookfield is hosting a free walking tour of Lower Manhattan right now, and all it requires is for you to bring along your own ear buds and smartphone. Why would you ever leave home without those things anyway?

Now through the end of September, the one-and-a-half-mile virtual walk, titled “Current” and helmed by site-specific artist Anne Saunders, begins and ends at Zuccotti Park. taking you through Lower Manhattan’s recent history via sites including Battery Park, Trinity Church, the New York Stock Exchange and One Liberty Plaza, among other Downtown landmarks.

The hour-long walk “draws on influences from the French Situationist art movement, through the 2008 financial crisis, to the 2012 floods that affected the area,” writes Broadway World. “Blending historical research, first-person narrative, and innovative sound design, this truly immersive experience sheds fresh light on Lower Manhattan and raises broader questions of sustainability, a key theme in Saunders’ work, as the city emerges into a new era.”

“Current” runs every 30 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day. Please arrive 10 minutes before the start of each walk and scan the QR code on signage up around Zuccotti Park or sign up on Brookfield Properties’ website. And for more Downtown exploration inspiration, visit our website at https://downtownny.com/explore/things-to-do, where you’ll find tips on everything from the best places to eat, to places to enjoy outside, to the neighborhood’s top cultural destinations.

