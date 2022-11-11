Webinar | Learn the pros & cons in structuring a business

Quantcast
If you’re interested in starting a business, you can have your questions about business structure, taxes and more answered in the latest Schneps Media webinar.

Speaker John Donofrio, President of Donofrio Inc. will help participants understand the makings of a business, tax structures and more. The webinar will also explore the pros and cons in business structure and forming a corporation as well as forming a Limited Liability Company.

Clarity in tax structures such as those that fall under a Limited Liability Company such as a Single member LLC or a multi-member LLC taxed as a partnership will help navigate potential business owners! 

The webinar will take place at 12 p.m. on Nov.15. Click the link below to register. 

