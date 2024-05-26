BetMGM bonus code + bet365 promo code: Claim $2.5K in bonuses for NBA Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers who use our BetMGM bonus code + bet365 promo code can unlock up to $2,500 worth of bonuses for the NBA Playoffs. These offers can also be applied to NHL and MLB games.

Register with our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to place a wager up to $1,500. You’ll get a second chance with a bonus refund if this wager loses. Our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM gives new users the choice between a guaranteed $150 bonus and $1K first-bet safety net.

There are many perks of using multiple sportsbook apps during the NBA Playoffs. After using these welcome offers, browse for in-app bonuses on BetMGM and bet365. Plus, you can search for the best odds for certain markets, including the spread of an NBA game. One of your options for your opening wager will be Game 3 between the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

Sign up here to use our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 and make a bet up to $1,500. Click here to apply our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and get a guaranteed $150 bonus or start with a $1K first-bet safety net.

More NBA Boosts on BetMGM + Bet365

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM New User Offer $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bonuses Last Verified On May 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russell Joy

Go to the promotions tab on the “King of Sportsbooks” to find other odds boost tokens for the NBA Playoffs and other sports. BetMGM regularly adds new boosts that can be applied to the market of your choice. This is in addition to occasional free contests and a great loyaly program.

Select the Mavericks-Timberwolves game on the bet365 app to find a list of same-game parlay boosts. There will be multiple parlays that have enhanced odds. This is the case for all NBA and NHL games, including the Rangers vs. Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock $1.5K First-Bet for Timberwolves-Mavs

All new players in eligible states can take these steps to use our BetMGM bonus code. You can create an account in just a couple of minutes.

Register here with our bonus code AMNY1500. Enter your full name, birthdate, residential address and other basic info to confirm your identity. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Make a deposit with PayPal, online banking or any of the other available payment methods. Place a bet up to $1,500 on the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Rangers vs. Panthers or any other game.

A losing wager of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets. Each one will be 20% of your loss.

Bet365 Promo Code Activates $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Our bet365 promo code allows new customers to choose their welcome offer.

Sign up here to use our promo code AMNYXLM and enter the required info to create an account. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app and enable geolocation technology on your mobile phone. Deposit money into your account using an accepted banking method. Place a $5 wager to lock-in a $150 bonus or use the $1K safety net for an NBA, NHL or MLB game.

The outcome of your wager when using the guaranteed bonus won’t matter, but a loss with the safety-net offer will cause a bonus refund.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.