DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Secure $350 in NBA Finals bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New bettors can bet on the NBA Finals or any other game this weekend with the latest DraftKings and FanDuel promo code offers. Basketball fans can hit the ground running with bonus bets through these new promos.

Anyone who signs up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bets $5 on the NBA Finals will win $150 in bonuses instantly. Register with this FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonuses with a win. New users in Ohio and Massachusetts can win $300 in bonuses with a $5 winning wager.

The Boston Celtics have a chance to put away the Dallas Mavericks in four games. However, this NBA matchup is one game of many this weekend. DraftKings and FanDuel will have competitive odds on everything from the NBA and MLB to soccer and golf.

Click here and bet $5 to win a $150 bonus instantly with this DraftKings promo. Use this link to register with this FanDuel promo code offer and win $200 in bonuses with a $5 winning wager. Click here to sign up in Ohio or register here in Massachusetts to get a $300 bonus with a $5 winning bet.

NBA Finals Game 4 Betting Preview

The NBA season could be over by the end of the night. The Mavericks are on the verge of elimination. Boston’s depth, experience, offensive spacing and defensive consistency are the differences so far in this series. In other words, the Celtics are doing almost everything right. Dallas needs to have a complete turnaround to win a game, let alone make this a competitive series.

DraftKings and FanDuel should be go-to options for bettors for the NBA Finals and beyond. These new offers can set bettors up with bonuses to use on the rest of the action this weekend.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo

Signing up with DraftKings is a quick and stress-free process. Get in on the action with this offer in a few simple steps:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer and set up a new user profile.

to automatically activate this offer and set up a new user profile. Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel Promo Code: Getting Started

New users can bypass a promo code by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook through the links on this page:

Click here to access this offer in most eligible states. Use this link to register in Ohio. Sign up in Massachusetts by clicking here .

to access this offer in most eligible states. Create a new account by filling in the required fields with basic identifying information.

Deposit $10 or more in cash via any of the preferred banking methods.

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook app off the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win ($300 in OH or MA).