One of the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers of the year is now available to prospective bettors ahead of Saturday’s NBA and NHL Playoffs. Plus, players in PA, NJ, MI, and WV will get a Fanatics Online Casino bonus in addition to the sportsbook promo.

Sports bettors will get either a $50 sign-up bonus or up to $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo links. There’s no need to enter a promo code, as our links will unlock the offer instantly.

In the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks will have the chance to close out their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the NHL, the Canucks and Oilers will go head-to-head in Game 6 of their series in Edmonton. A win by the Oilers would force a decisive Game 7 on Monday.

Register here in CT, MA, NY, or VT to score an automatic $50 bonus with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Sign up here in Michigan for 250 free spins for Cash Eruption and up to $1,000 in betting bonuses. Get started with an account here in PA or NJ to get 250 free spins and a $50 sportsbook bonus. Click here to secure up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonuses in the remaining states.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers $1K Bonus for NBA, NHL Playoffs This Weekend

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links New User Offer Up to $1,000 in Sportsbook Bonuses (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV)

$50 Sign-Up Betting Bonus (CT, MA, NY, VT)

Up to $1,000 in Sportsbook Bonuses + 250 Free Spins for Cash Eruption (MI)

$50 Sportsbook Bonus + 250 Free Spins (NJ, PA) Bonuses Last Verified On May 18, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a huge one for sports bettors, since you can get a guaranteed bonus no matter what. The $50 registration bonus in PA, NY, MA, VT, and CT is a guaranteed bonus that will convey by signing up and betting on any game. The $1,000 bonus bet offer can be earned over your first ten days as a player with up to $100 in bonus bet matches per day.

You’ll have plenty of choices when betting on Saturday’s games, as both player and game markets are eligible for either offer. This includes moneyline, point spread, and total points markets, as well as player props like points, goals, assists, rebounds, and more.

How to Register for This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offer

In order to get in on the action with Fanatics Sportsbook, you’ll need to sign up for an account. After clicking on the link that corresponds with your state, follow the instructions below:

Input the required information like your name, address, email, phone number, and birthdate.

Make an initial deposit via online banking or another method.

Select any game in the NBA or NHL Playoffs.

Bet up to $100 with the $1,000 bonus offer or any amount with the $50 registration bonus.

Players in most states will get a bonus bet match of up to $100 per day for ten days in a row.

Saturday’s Best Boosts and Parlays

Fanatics Sportsbook has quite a few featured odds boosts and parlays available for Saturday night’s action. Let’s take a look at some of the top offers:

Mr. Do It All: Luka Doncic to have 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists, and Mavericks to win (+700)

Luka Doncic to have 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists, and Mavericks to win (+700) Stars of Saturday: Tyson Fury to win, Luka Doncic to have 25+ points, Connor McDavid to score 1+ goals, and Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home runs (+1727)

Tyson Fury to win, Luka Doncic to have 25+ points, Connor McDavid to score 1+ goals, and Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home runs (+1727) Earn The 1: Thunder to win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 35+ points, Jalen Williams to score 20+ points, and Chet Holmgren to score 15+ points (+1900)

