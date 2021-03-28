Quantcast
NFL expanding to 17 games for 2021 season | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Giants

NFL expanding to 17 games for 2021 season

By
0
comments
Posted on
NFL
REUTERS

The NFL is expected to officially announce that it is going to expand its regular-season schedule from 16 games to 17 beginning in the upcoming 2021 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Sunday.

The league had played with a 16-game schedule since 1978, which provided the longest stretch in its history that it didn’t make a change.

It was only a matter of time before the change was instituted seeing as it was agreed upon in the NFL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) back in March 2020 — even if it didn’t have unanimous support from the players.

Most notably, Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson voiced his opposition to the idea as the CBA passed by just 60 votes in a process that included 1,978 players.

Ultimately, this provides an extra week for the NFL to gain even more revenue as the most popular sport in the United States.

With the NFL having previously released opponents for each team’s 16-game schedule in 2021, an additional team had to be added to what is now in total an 18-week campaign.

Each team’s 17th opponent is one from the opposing conference outside of the historically rotating interdivisional matchups.

For example, teams from the NFC East were scheduled to play each team from the AFC West in its usual 16-game schedule. But the 17th game provides a matchup with a team from the AFC East based on their finish from last season.

That means the Giants will likely meet the Miami Dolphins while the Jets play the Philadelphia Eagles as each team their respective matchup finished second and fourth in their divisions

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC