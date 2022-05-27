Tennis First Serve: 2022 French Open, Schedule, Odds, Free Picks and More

France’s Leolla Jeanjean plays a shot against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The 2022 French Open has moved into its third round, but we’ve already seen our fair share of upsets. 17th-seeded American Reilly Opelka lost his first-round match, as did 2nd-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, and 5th-seeded Anett Kontaveit.
As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule for both the Men’s and Women’s Draw, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.
Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:
Moneyline: who will win the match
Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?
Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?
Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?
2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – May 28th
Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen
5:00 A.M. EST
I. Begu
L. Jeanjean
Free Pick: Leolia Jeanjean (+255)
Well, I bet against Jeanjean last round and that proved to be a poor decision as she absolutely crushed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2. Now she gets to face un-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu who has needed three sets to win each of her matches this tournament. I think Jeanjean is playing better tennis and will have the raucous home crowd behind her.
Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu
5:00 A.M. ET
M. McDonald
11
J. Sinner
Third round·Court 14
5:00 A.M EST
7
A. Rublev
C. Garin
Free Pick: Over 3.5 sets (-145) Christian Garin +6.5 games (-130)
I think this match will be closer than the rankings indicate. It was about a year ago that Garin was the 17th-ranked player in the world and a menace on clay courts. However, his early 2022 was incredibly poor and he really plummeted in the rankings and, apparently, in Vegas’ eyes. Yet, he’s looked good in the tournaments leading up to the French Open, and there’s a real chance that he can steal this match from Rublev. If you want the risk, take Garin (+320) on the ML, but I think these are two safer options.
Third round·Philippe-Chatrier
6:00 A.M. EST
1
I. Świątek
D. Kovinić
Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen
6:15 A.M. ET (estimated)
28
M. Kecmanović
2
D. Medvedev
Third round·Court 7
6:20 A.M. ET (estimated)
S. Rogers
20
D. Kasatkina
Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu
7:00 A.M. ET (estimated)
28
C. Giorgi
7
A. Sabalenka
Third round·Court 14
7:00 A.M. ET (estimated)
11
J. Pegula
24
T. Zidanšek
Free Pick: Jessica Pegula -4.5 games (-105)
Pegula has been playing really well on clay this season and has looked good early in the French open. She has also won the only match between these two women 6-3, 6-2, which would mean she covered a seven-game spread there. We can give her a bit of a tougher contest here and still win this bet.
Third round·Philippe-Chatrier
7:15 A.M. ET (estimated)
Q. Zheng
A. Cornet
Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu
8:15 A.M. ET (Estimated)
D. Goffin
12
H. Hurkacz
Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen
8:15 A.M. ET (estimated)
3
P. Badosa
29
V. Kudermetova
Free Pick: Under 20.5 total games (-115)
Badosa is playing really strong tennis and has won both of their matches in 2022, dropping just eight games in those two matches combined. That seems to line up for her to get through this match against the Russian rather comfortably. Since she needs only 12 games to win the match, we can give Kudermetova seven combined games in the two sets, almost as many as she’s won off of Badosa in all of 2022, and still win this bet.
Third round·Philippe-Chatrier
8:30 A.M. ET (estimated)
G. Simon
20
M. Čilić
Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen
9:30 A.M. ET (estimated)
M. Ymer
4
S. Tsitsipas
Third round·Court 14
10:00 A.M. ET (estimated)
8
C. Ruud
32
L. Sonego
Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu
10:15 A.M. ET (estimated)
22
M. Keys
16
E. Rybakina
Free Pick: Over 21.5 games (-110)
This is a pretty close contest between two strong players. I think Keys could actually win this one outright but as many people have suggested, she is a poor returner of serve. The good for her is that Rybakina is as well. That could mean that these women trade services games for a while, which will help our game total rise to the point where this look like a pretty tasty bet.
Third round·Philippe-Chatrier
2:45 P.M. (esimated)
H. Rune
H. Gaston
Free Pick: Hugo Gaston (+280)
This is a match-up of two young up-and-coming stars in men’s tennis and while Rune is the higher-ranked player, there is something to be said for the pressure he will face going up against the hometown kid in Gaston. I expect the pressure to be a bit too much, with Gaston riding the crowd to a victory and a spot in the Round of 16.