Tennis First Serve: 2022 French Open, Schedule, Odds, Free Picks and More

The 2022 French Open has moved into its third round, but we’ve already seen our fair share of upsets. 17th-seeded American Reilly Opelka lost his first-round match, as did 2nd-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, and 5th-seeded Anett Kontaveit.

As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule for both the Men’s and Women’s Draw, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.

Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – May 28th

Third round · Court Suzanne Lenglen 5:00 A.M. EST I. Begu L. Jeanjean Free Pick: Leolia Jeanjean (+255) Well, I bet against Jeanjean last round and that proved to be a poor decision as she absolutely crushed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2. Now she gets to face un-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu who has needed three sets to win each of her matches this tournament. I think Jeanjean is playing better tennis and will have the raucous home crowd behind her. Third round · Court Simonne-Mathieu 5:00 A.M. ET M. McDonald 11 J. Sinner Third round · Court 14 5:00 A.M EST 7 A. Rublev C. Garin Free Pick: Over 3.5 sets (-145) Christian Garin +6.5 games (-130) I think this match will be closer than the rankings indicate. It was about a year ago that Garin was the 17th-ranked player in the world and a menace on clay courts. However, his early 2022 was incredibly poor and he really plummeted in the rankings and, apparently, in Vegas’ eyes. Yet, he’s looked good in the tournaments leading up to the French Open, and there’s a real chance that he can steal this match from Rublev. If you want the risk, take Garin (+320) on the ML, but I think these are two safer options. Third round · Philippe-Chatrier 6:00 A.M. EST 1 I. Świątek D. Kovinić

Third round · Court Suzanne Lenglen 6:15 A.M. ET (estimated) 28 M. Kecmanović 2 D. Medvedev

Third round · Court 7 6:20 A.M. ET (estimated) S. Rogers 20 D. Kasatkina Third round · Court Simonne-Mathieu 7:00 A.M. ET (estimated) 28 C. Giorgi 7 A. Sabalenka Third round · Court 14 7:00 A.M. ET (estimated) 11 J. Pegula 24 T. Zidanšek Free Pick: Jessica Pegula -4.5 games (-105) Pegula has been playing really well on clay this season and has looked good early in the French open. She has also won the only match between these two women 6-3, 6-2, which would mean she covered a seven-game spread there. We can give her a bit of a tougher contest here and still win this bet. Third round · Philippe-Chatrier 7:15 A.M. ET (estimated) Q. Zheng A. Cornet Third round · Court Simonne-Mathieu 8:15 A.M. ET (Estimated) D. Goffin 12 H. Hurkacz

Third round · Court Suzanne Lenglen 8:15 A.M. ET (estimated) 3 P. Badosa 29 V. Kudermetova Free Pick: Under 20.5 total games (-115) Badosa is playing really strong tennis and has won both of their matches in 2022, dropping just eight games in those two matches combined. That seems to line up for her to get through this match against the Russian rather comfortably. Since she needs only 12 games to win the match, we can give Kudermetova seven combined games in the two sets, almost as many as she’s won off of Badosa in all of 2022, and still win this bet. Third round · Philippe-Chatrier 8:30 A.M. ET (estimated) G. Simon 20 M. Čilić

Third round · Court Suzanne Lenglen 9:30 A.M. ET (estimated) M. Ymer 4 S. Tsitsipas Third round · Court 14 10:00 A.M. ET (estimated) 8 C. Ruud 32 L. Sonego

Third round · Court Simonne-Mathieu 10:15 A.M. ET (estimated) 22 M. Keys 16 E. Rybakina

Free Pick: Over 21.5 games (-110)