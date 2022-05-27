Quantcast
Tennis

Tennis First Serve: 2022 French Open, Schedule, Odds, Free Picks and More

Leolia Jeanjean in her upset win to advance in the 2022 French Open
France’s Leolla Jeanjean plays a shot against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The 2022 French Open has moved into its third round, but we’ve already seen our fair share of upsets. 17th-seeded American Reilly Opelka lost his first-round match, as did 2nd-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, and 5th-seeded Anett Kontaveit.

As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule for both the Men’s and Women’s Draw, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.

Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:

  • Moneyline: who will win the match
  • Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?
  • Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?
  • Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

 

 

2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – May 28th

Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen

5:00 A.M. EST
Romania
  
I. Begu
France
  
L. Jeanjean

Free Pick: Leolia Jeanjean (+255)

Well, I bet against Jeanjean last round and that proved to be a poor decision as she absolutely crushed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2. Now she gets to face un-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu who has needed three sets to win each of her matches this tournament. I think Jeanjean is playing better tennis and will have the raucous home crowd behind her.

 

Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu

5:00 A.M. ET

United States
  
M. McDonald
Italy
  11
J. Sinner

 

Third round·Court 14

5:00 A.M EST

   7
A. Rublev
  
Chile
  
C. Garin
  

Free Pick: Over 3.5 sets (-145) Christian Garin +6.5 games (-130)

I think this match will be closer than the rankings indicate. It was about a year ago that Garin was the 17th-ranked player in the world and a menace on clay courts. However, his early 2022 was incredibly poor and he really plummeted in the rankings and, apparently, in Vegas’ eyes. Yet, he’s looked good in the tournaments leading up to the French Open, and there’s a real chance that he can steal this match from Rublev. If you want the risk, take Garin (+320) on the ML, but I think these are two safer options. 

 

Third round·Philippe-Chatrier

6:00 A.M. EST

Poland
  1
I. Świątek
Montenegro
  
D. Kovinić

 

Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen

6:15 A.M. ET (estimated)

Serbia
  28
M. Kecmanović
   2
D. Medvedev

 

Third round·Court 7

6:20 A.M. ET (estimated)

United States
  
S. Rogers
   20
D. Kasatkina

 

Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu

7:00 A.M. ET (estimated)

Italy
  28
C. Giorgi
   7
A. Sabalenka

 

Third round·Court 14

7:00 A.M. ET (estimated)

United States
  11
J. Pegula
Slovenia
  24
T. Zidanšek

Free Pick: Jessica Pegula -4.5 games (-105)

Pegula has been playing really well on clay this season and has looked good early in the French open. She has also won the only match between these two women 6-3, 6-2, which would mean she covered a seven-game spread there. We can give her a bit of a tougher contest here and still win this bet.

Jessica Pegula wins her second round match in the 2022 French Open
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a shot against Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Third round·Philippe-Chatrier

7:15 A.M. ET (estimated)

China
  
Q. Zheng
France
  
A. Cornet

 

Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu

8:15 A.M. ET (Estimated)

Belgium
  
D. Goffin
Poland
  12
H. Hurkacz

 

Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen

8:15 A.M. ET (estimated)

Spain
  3
P. Badosa
   29
V. Kudermetova

Free Pick: Under 20.5 total games (-115)

Badosa is playing really strong tennis and has won both of their matches in 2022, dropping just eight games in those two matches combined. That seems to line up for her to get through this match against the Russian rather comfortably. Since she needs only 12 games to win the match, we can give Kudermetova seven combined games in the two sets, almost as many as she’s won off of Badosa in all of 2022,  and still win this bet. 

 

Third round·Philippe-Chatrier

8:30 A.M. ET (estimated)

France
  
G. Simon
Croatia
  20
M. Čilić
 

Third round·Court Suzanne Lenglen

9:30 A.M. ET (estimated)

Sweden
  
M. Ymer
Greece
  4
S. Tsitsipas

 

Third round·Court 14

10:00 A.M. ET (estimated)

Norway
  8
C. Ruud
Italy
  32
L. Sonego

 

Third round·Court Simonne-Mathieu

10:15 A.M. ET (estimated)

United States
  22
M. Keys
Kazakhstan
  16
E. Rybakina
 
Free Pick: Over 21.5 games (-110)
This is a pretty close contest between two strong players. I think Keys could actually win this one outright but as many people have suggested, she is a poor returner of serve. The good for her is that Rybakina is as well. That could mean that these women trade services games for a while, which will help our game total rise to the point where this look like a pretty tasty bet. 

 

Third round·Philippe-Chatrier

2:45 P.M. (esimated)

Denmark
  
H. Rune
France
  
H. Gaston

Free Pick: Hugo Gaston (+280)

This is a match-up of two young up-and-coming stars in men’s tennis and while Rune is the higher-ranked player, there is something to be said for the pressure he will face going up against the hometown kid in Gaston. I expect the pressure to be a bit too much, with Gaston riding the crowd to a victory and a spot in the Round of 16. 

For more coverage of the 2022 French Open, visit amNY Sports

