Baseball

2022 Little League World Series: Thursday viewing guide

Mexico pitches in the 2022 Little League World Series
Mexico pitches in the 2022 Little League World Series (Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball)

We are heading into the final days of the 2022 Little League World Series, and there are only six teams remaining in the tournament. 

Yesterday, Honolulu earned a birth in the U.S. Championship game with a 13-0 victory over Nolensville, TN. Chinese Taipei also earned a birth in the International Championship game with a 5-1 win over Mexico. 

Thursday’s schedule then will only feature two games, but they will both will be to decide who advances to their respective championship games. Unfortunately, the losers of each game will see their tremendous summers of baseball come to a close. 

For the full updated bracket, you can click here. 

Thursday Little League World Series Schedule

Mexico (2-1) vs Curacao (4-1) (Caribbean Champion)

Winner advances to the International Championship against Chinese Taipei

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

Pearland, TX (3-1) (Southwest) vs Nolensville, TN (3-1) (Southeast Region)

Winner advances to the U.S. Championship against Honolulu, HI

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

For more 2022 Little League World Series coverage, visit amNY Sports

Texas competes in the 2022 Little League World Series
Texas competes in the 2022 Little League World Series (Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball)

