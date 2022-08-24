2022 Little League World Series: Wednesday viewing guide

After Elimination Tuesday at the 2022 Little League World Series, there are now only eight teams remaining in the tournament.

Yesterday saw four teams eliminated from the 2022 Little League World Series: Panama, Canada, Pennsylvania, and Iowa.

Wednesday’s schedule will feature two elimination games, one from the international bracket and the other from the U.S. bracket, and two winner’s bracket games. The winner’s bracket games will determine who is advancing to the International and U.S. Championship Games.

Wednesday Little League World Series Schedule

Mexico (2-0) vs Chinese Taipei (2-0) (Asia-Pacific champion)

Winner advances to the International Championship

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Honolulu, HI (3-0) (West Region) vs Nolensville, TN (3-0) (Southeast Region)

Winner advances to the U.S. Championship

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Nicaragua (3-1) (Latin America) vs Curacao (3-1) (Caribbean Champion)

Losing team is Eliminated

Winner faces the loser of Mexico vs Chinese Taipei in the Loser’s Bracket Final

Previous Result: Curacao beat Nicaragua 2-0 in the tournament’s first game

Previous Result: Curacao beat Nicaragua 2-0 in the tournament's first game
Time: 5 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Pearland, TX (2-1) (Southwest) vs Hollidaysburg, PA (3-1) (Mid-Atlantic)

Losing team is Eliminated

Winner faces the loser of Honolulu vs Nolensville in the Loser’s Bracket Final

Previous Result: Texas beat Pennsylvania 8-3 in each team’s first game

Previous Result: Texas beat Pennsylvania 8-3 in each team's first game
Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

