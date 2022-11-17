2022 World Cup Group H preview, teams, odds: Final bows for Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez?

Group H at the 2022 World Cup features another pair of veteran stars who could be saying their goodbyes to the competition this year in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Luis Suarez’s Uruguay are favored to advance, but South Korea has Song-Heung min while Ghana tries to re-establish itself as a threat out of Africa.
2022 World Cup Group H preview
Ghana
- FIFA Rank: 61st
- Qualification: Defeated Nigeria in CAF 3rd Round
- Previous World Cup appearances: 3
- Best finish: Quarterfinals (2010)
- Odds to win group: +1000
- Odds to make knockout stage: +250
- Odds to win World Cup: +25000
This isn’t the Ghana you knew from 10 or 15 years ago that carried a legitimate threat on the world’s stage. In Qatar, Ghana is the lowest-ranked team in the field of 32, but they’ll bring in talented threats on the wing to try and surprise a group that many see as a two-team race.
X-Factor: Mohammed Kudus Ghana’s next great soccer star, Kudus is off to a brilliant start with Dutch side Ajax, recording nine goals in 20 matches across all competitions. His contributions will be vital for a Ghana side that simply doesn’t have that legitimate goal-scoring threat on the international stage.
Ghana World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Lawrence Ati-Zigi
|St. Gallen
|Goalkeeper
|Abdul Manaf Burudeen
|Eupen
|Goalkeeper
|Ibrahim Danlad
|Asante Kotoko
|Defender
|Daniel Amartey
|Leicester
|Defender
|Abdul-Rahman Baba
|Reading
|Defender
|Alexander Djiku
|Strasbourg
|Defender
|Joseph Aidoo
|Celta Vigo
|Defender
|Gideon Mensah
|Auxerre
|Defender
|Denis Odoi
|Club Brugge
|Defender
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|Defender
|Alidu Seidu
|Clermont
|Defender
|Mohamed Salisu
|Southampton
|Midfielder
|Mohammed Kudus
|Ajax
|Midfielder
|Daniel Kofi-Kyereh
|Freiburg
|Midfielder
|Elisha Owusu
|Gent
|Midfielder
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|Midfielder
|Fatawu Issahaku
|Sporting CP
|Midfielder
|Osman Bukari
|Red Star Belgrade
|Midfielder
|Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
|Hearts of Oak
|Midfielder
|Salis Abdul Samed
|Lens
|Midfielder
|Kamal Sowah
|Club Brugge
|Midfielder
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Rennes
|Forward
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bristol City
|Forward
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|Forward
|Andre Ayew
|Al Sadd
|Forward
|Inaki Williams
|Athletic Bilbao
Portugal
- FIFA Rank: 9th
- Qualification: Defeated North Macedonia in UEFA play-off
- Previous World Cup appearances: 7
- Best finish: 3rd Place (1966)
- Odds to win group: -145
- Odds to make knockout stage: -650
- Odds to win World Cup:+1600
What version of the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will we see in Qatar? Will it be the side that won the European Championships six years ago? Or will it be the squad that bounced out of the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup? We’ll see, but there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the style of play we’ll see from the Selcao — specifically if they’ll be too defensive-minded.
X-Factor: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal has its fair share of stars in the making, whether it’s Bernando Silva or Bruno Fernandes, or Rafael Leao. But this is still very much Ronaldo’s team even if he’s having problems with Manchester United.
Portugal World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Rui Patricio
|Roma
|Goalkeeper
|Jose Sa
|Wolverhampton
|Goalkeeper
|Diogo Costa
|FC Porto
|Defender
|Pepe
|FC Porto
|Defender
|Raphael Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund
|Defender
|Diego Dalot
|Manchester United
|Defender
|Antonio Silva
|Benfica
|Defender
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|Defender
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|Defender
|Danilo Pereira
|PSG
|Defender
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|Midfielder
|Otavio
|FC Porto
|Midfielder
|Joao Palhinha
|Fulham
|Midfielder
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Midfielder
|Matheus Nunes
|Wolverhampton
|Midfielder
|William Carvalho
|Real Betis
|Midfielder
|Vitinha
|PSG
|Midfielder
|Joao Mario
|Benfica
|Midfielder
|Ruben Neves
|Wolverhampton
|Forward
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|Forward
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|Forward
|Ricardo Horta
|Braga
|Forward
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|Forward
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|Forward
|Goncalo Ramos
|Benfica
|Forward
|Andre Silva
|RB Leipzig
South Korea
- FIFA Rank: 28th
- Qualification: Finished 2nd in Group A of AFC qualifying
- Previous World Cup appearances: 10
- Best finish: Semifinals, 4th place (2002)
- Odds to win group: +1100
- Odds to make knockout stage: +260
- Odds to win World Cup: +20000
It’s become commonplace over the last 20 years to see South Korea play with a certain brand of ferocity. That will still be the case in Qatar, but they’ll think twice about playing an attacking brand considering the major question marks that come with their defense.
X-Factor: Son Heung-min The Tottenham superstar had joint share of the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and is the generational, transcendental talent that will carry South Korea as far as they’ll go. Whether or not a recent facial surgery inhibits his contributions remains to be seen, but he’ll have to be on another level to keep the Taegeuk Warriors on par with the likes of Portugal and Uruguay.
South Korea World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Kim Seung-gyu
|Al-Shabab
|Goalkeeper
|Jo Hyeon-woo
|Ulsan Hyundai
|Goalkeeper
|Song Bum-keun
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
|Defender
|Kim Young-gwon
|Ulsan Hyundai
|Defender
|Kim Jin-su
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
|Defender
|Hong Chul
|Daegu FC
|Defender
|Kim Min-jae
|Napoli
|Defender
|Kwon Kyung-won
|Gamba Osaka
|Defender
|Kim Moon-hwan
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
|Defender
|Kim Tae-hwan
|Ulsan Hyundai
|Defender
|Cho Yu-min
|Daejon Hana Citizen
|Defender
|Yoon Jong-gyu
|FC Seoul
|Midfielder
|Jung Woo-young
|Al-Sadd
|Midfielder
|Lee Jae-sung
|Mainz
|Midfielder
|Hwang Hee-chan
|Wolverhampton
|Midfielder
|Kwon Chang-hoon
|Gimcheon Sangmu
|Midfielder
|Hwang In-beom
|Olympiacos
|Midfielder
|Na Sang-ho
|FC Seoul
|Midfielder
|Son Jun-ho
|Shandong Taishan
|Midfielder
|Paik Seung-ho
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
|Midfielder
|Jeong Woo-yeong
|Freiburg
|Midfielder
|Lee Kang-in
|Mallorca
|Midfielder
|Song Min-kyu
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
|Forward
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham
|Forward
|Hwang Ui-jo
|Olympiacos
|Forward
|Cho Gue-sung
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Uruguay
- FIFA Rank: 14th
- Qualification: Finished 3rd in CONMEBOL qualifying
- Previous World Cup appearances: 13
- Best finish: Champions (1930, 1950)
- Odds to win group: +185
- Odds to make knockout stage: -220
- Odds to win World Cup: +4000
You wouldn’t think Uruguay would be favored to advance from Group H given how difficult qualifying was, forcing them to change managers. But a team blended with a young, dynamic midfield to go with established, star veterans up front creates an intriguing side that’s anchored by a resolute defense.
X-Factor: Federico Valverde Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can’t do it alone anymore, and Valverde is the young star to help pull the strings for Uruguay’s attack in Qatar. The 24-year-old midfielder has six goals in 14 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this season, adding another dimension — and danger — for the Uruguayans to boast.
Uruguay World Cup Roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Fernando Muslera
|Galatasaray
|Goalkeeper
|Sergio Rochet
|Nacional
|Goalkeeper
|Sebastian Sosa
|Independiente
|Defender
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|Defender
|Martin Caceres
|LA Galaxy
|Defender
|Sebastian Coates
|Sporting CP
|Defender
|Jose Maria Gimenez
|Atletico Madrid
|Defender
|Diego Godin
|Velez Sarsfield
|Defender
|Mathias Olivera
|Napoli
|Defender
|Jose Luis Rodriguez
|Nacional
|Defender
|Guillermo Varela
|Flamengo
|Defender
|Matias Vina
|Roma
|Midfielder
|Rodrigo Betancur
|Tottenham
|Midfielder
|Nicolas De La Cruz
|River Plate
|Midfielder
|Lucas Torreira
|Galatasaray
|Midfielder
|Manuel Ugarte
|Sporting CP
|Midfielder
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|Midfielder
|Matias Vecino
|Lazio
|Midfielder
|Giorgian De Arrascaeta
|Flamengo
|Midfielder
|Agustin Canobbio
|Athletico Paranaense
|Forward
|Facundo Pellistri
|Manchester United
|Forward
|Edinson Cavani
|Valencia
|Forward
|Maxi Gomez
|Trabzonspor
|Forward
|Darwin. Nunez
|Liverpool
|Forward
|Luis Suarez
|Nacional
|Forward
|Facundo Torres
|Orlando City
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings
2022 World Cup Group H schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Uruguay v. South Korea
|8 AM
|FS1
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Portugal v. Ghana
|11 AM
|FOX
|Monday, Nov. 28
|South Korea v. Ghana
|8 AM
|FS1
|Monday, Nov. 28
|Portugal v. Uruguay
|2 PM
|FOX
|Friday, Dec. 2
|South Korea v. Portugal
|10 AM
|FOX
|Friday, Dec. 2
|Ghana v. Uruguay
|10 AM
|FS1
