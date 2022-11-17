2022 World Cup Group H preview, teams, odds: Final bows for Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez?

Group H at the 2022 World Cup features another pair of veteran stars who could be saying their goodbyes to the competition this year in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Luis Suarez’s Uruguay are favored to advance, but South Korea has Song-Heung min while Ghana tries to re-establish itself as a threat out of Africa.

2022 World Cup Group H preview

Ghana

FIFA Rank: 61st

61st Qualification: Defeated Nigeria in CAF 3rd Round

Defeated Nigeria in CAF 3rd Round Previous World Cup appearances: 3

3 Best finish: Quarterfinals (2010)

Quarterfinals (2010) Odds to win group: +1000

+1000 Odds to make knockout stage: +250

+250 Odds to win World Cup: +25000

This isn’t the Ghana you knew from 10 or 15 years ago that carried a legitimate threat on the world’s stage. In Qatar, Ghana is the lowest-ranked team in the field of 32, but they’ll bring in talented threats on the wing to try and surprise a group that many see as a two-team race.

X-Factor: Mohammed Kudus Ghana’s next great soccer star, Kudus is off to a brilliant start with Dutch side Ajax, recording nine goals in 20 matches across all competitions. His contributions will be vital for a Ghana side that simply doesn’t have that legitimate goal-scoring threat on the international stage.

Ghana World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi St. Gallen Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Burudeen Eupen Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad Asante Kotoko Defender Daniel Amartey Leicester Defender Abdul-Rahman Baba Reading Defender Alexander Djiku Strasbourg Defender Joseph Aidoo Celta Vigo Defender Gideon Mensah Auxerre Defender Denis Odoi Club Brugge Defender Tariq Lamptey Brighton Defender Alidu Seidu Clermont Defender Mohamed Salisu Southampton Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Ajax Midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh Freiburg Midfielder Elisha Owusu Gent Midfielder Thomas Partey Arsenal Midfielder Fatawu Issahaku Sporting CP Midfielder Osman Bukari Red Star Belgrade Midfielder Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Hearts of Oak Midfielder Salis Abdul Samed Lens Midfielder Kamal Sowah Club Brugge Midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana Rennes Forward Antoine Semenyo Bristol City Forward Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace Forward Andre Ayew Al Sadd Forward Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao

Portugal

FIFA Rank: 9th

9th Qualification: Defeated North Macedonia in UEFA play-off

Defeated North Macedonia in UEFA play-off Previous World Cup appearances: 7

7 Best finish: 3rd Place (1966)

3rd Place (1966) Odds to win group: -145

-145 Odds to make knockout stage: -650

-650 Odds to win World Cup:+1600

What version of the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will we see in Qatar? Will it be the side that won the European Championships six years ago? Or will it be the squad that bounced out of the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup? We’ll see, but there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the style of play we’ll see from the Selcao — specifically if they’ll be too defensive-minded.

X-Factor: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal has its fair share of stars in the making, whether it’s Bernando Silva or Bruno Fernandes, or Rafael Leao. But this is still very much Ronaldo’s team even if he’s having problems with Manchester United.

Portugal World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Rui Patricio Roma Goalkeeper Jose Sa Wolverhampton Goalkeeper Diogo Costa FC Porto Defender Pepe FC Porto Defender Raphael Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund Defender Diego Dalot Manchester United Defender Antonio Silva Benfica Defender Ruben Dias Manchester City Defender Nuno Mendes PSG Defender Danilo Pereira PSG Defender Joao Cancelo Manchester City Midfielder Otavio FC Porto Midfielder Joao Palhinha Fulham Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Midfielder Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Midfielder William Carvalho Real Betis Midfielder Vitinha PSG Midfielder Joao Mario Benfica Midfielder Ruben Neves Wolverhampton Forward Bernardo Silva Manchester City Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Forward Ricardo Horta Braga Forward Rafael Leao AC Milan Forward Joao Felix Atletico Madrid Forward Goncalo Ramos Benfica Forward Andre Silva RB Leipzig

South Korea

FIFA Rank: 28th

28th Qualification: Finished 2nd in Group A of AFC qualifying

Finished 2nd in Group A of AFC qualifying Previous World Cup appearances: 10

10 Best finish: Semifinals, 4th place (2002)

Semifinals, 4th place (2002) Odds to win group: +1100

+1100 Odds to make knockout stage: +260

+260 Odds to win World Cup: +20000

It’s become commonplace over the last 20 years to see South Korea play with a certain brand of ferocity. That will still be the case in Qatar, but they’ll think twice about playing an attacking brand considering the major question marks that come with their defense.

X-Factor: Son Heung-min The Tottenham superstar had joint share of the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and is the generational, transcendental talent that will carry South Korea as far as they’ll go. Whether or not a recent facial surgery inhibits his contributions remains to be seen, but he’ll have to be on another level to keep the Taegeuk Warriors on par with the likes of Portugal and Uruguay.

South Korea World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu Al-Shabab Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo Ulsan Hyundai Goalkeeper Song Bum-keun Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Defender Kim Young-gwon Ulsan Hyundai Defender Kim Jin-su Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Defender Hong Chul Daegu FC Defender Kim Min-jae Napoli Defender Kwon Kyung-won Gamba Osaka Defender Kim Moon-hwan Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Defender Kim Tae-hwan Ulsan Hyundai Defender Cho Yu-min Daejon Hana Citizen Defender Yoon Jong-gyu FC Seoul Midfielder Jung Woo-young Al-Sadd Midfielder Lee Jae-sung Mainz Midfielder Hwang Hee-chan Wolverhampton Midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon Gimcheon Sangmu Midfielder Hwang In-beom Olympiacos Midfielder Na Sang-ho FC Seoul Midfielder Son Jun-ho Shandong Taishan Midfielder Paik Seung-ho Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong Freiburg Midfielder Lee Kang-in Mallorca Midfielder Song Min-kyu Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Forward Son Heung-min Tottenham Forward Hwang Ui-jo Olympiacos Forward Cho Gue-sung Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Uruguay

FIFA Rank: 14th

14th Qualification: Finished 3rd in CONMEBOL qualifying

Finished 3rd in CONMEBOL qualifying Previous World Cup appearances: 13

13 Best finish: Champions (1930, 1950)

Champions (1930, 1950) Odds to win group: +185

+185 Odds to make knockout stage: -220

-220 Odds to win World Cup: +4000

You wouldn’t think Uruguay would be favored to advance from Group H given how difficult qualifying was, forcing them to change managers. But a team blended with a young, dynamic midfield to go with established, star veterans up front creates an intriguing side that’s anchored by a resolute defense.

X-Factor: Federico Valverde Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can’t do it alone anymore, and Valverde is the young star to help pull the strings for Uruguay’s attack in Qatar. The 24-year-old midfielder has six goals in 14 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this season, adding another dimension — and danger — for the Uruguayans to boast.

Uruguay World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera Galatasaray Goalkeeper Sergio Rochet Nacional Goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa Independiente Defender Ronald Araujo Barcelona Defender Martin Caceres LA Galaxy Defender Sebastian Coates Sporting CP Defender Jose Maria Gimenez Atletico Madrid Defender Diego Godin Velez Sarsfield Defender Mathias Olivera Napoli Defender Jose Luis Rodriguez Nacional Defender Guillermo Varela Flamengo Defender Matias Vina Roma Midfielder Rodrigo Betancur Tottenham Midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz River Plate Midfielder Lucas Torreira Galatasaray Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Sporting CP Midfielder Federico Valverde Real Madrid Midfielder Matias Vecino Lazio Midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta Flamengo Midfielder Agustin Canobbio Athletico Paranaense Forward Facundo Pellistri Manchester United Forward Edinson Cavani Valencia Forward Maxi Gomez Trabzonspor Forward Darwin. Nunez Liverpool Forward Luis Suarez Nacional Forward Facundo Torres Orlando City

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings

2022 World Cup Group H schedule