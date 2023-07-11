5 reasons why Jets will NOT win AFC Division: coaching, aging stars loom large

New York Jets Aaron Rodgers, left, and Sauce Gardner pretend to smoke as they greet one another at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Yesterday, we gave five reasons why the New York Jets would win the AFC East for the first time since 2002.

The addition of Aaron Rodgers, the continued development of young talent, and cracks within the rest of their opponents all play a part in why fans of Gang Green should be excited for the start of the 2023 season. But talent can only do so much in the NFL. Coaching and execution are just as important as the Hall-of-Fame quarterback now at the helm. And there’s no guarantee Rodgers will be enough.

So a day after we made fans of the Jets happy, today we bring them down to earth with five reasons why the team will NOT win the AFC East.

Rodgers is 39

There is no denying that Rodgers is a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. That being said, he’s also 39 years old. While other quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning showed a QB could have success late in his career, there’s no guarantee Rodgers will have that same success.

In 2022 with Green Bay, Rodgers threw the most interceptions he’s ever thrown since his year as a starter.

New York has already experienced what could happen if an older quarterback loses what skill he has due to injury and age. The outcome of Rodgers failing like his former predecessor would be even more disastrous.

Tough Schedule

The AFC East has the dubious distinction of having to play both the AFC West and NFC East – two of the toughest divisions in football last season. In fact, in their first eight games, the Jets have to face two division foes, both representatives of Super Bowl LVII, six playoff teams, and five Super Bowl head coaches.

Not exactly the easiest start for a team that will be looking for an identity with a new quarterback in place. While New York’s schedule does lighten up to the end of the year, the same was thought last season and the Jets ended up collapsing down the stretch.

2023 is an even tougher schedule than 2022 and it could easily be the reason the Jets fail.

Nathaniel Hackett play-calling success rate

Hackett has a lot of experience as an NFL coach. He’s great friends with Rodgers and understands what he wants to do with his offense.

The issue? He’s not a very good play-caller – something he needs to be with Robert Saleh as a defensive mind. His stints in Green Bay with Rodgers were successful with him not calling plays. Before that, he struggled in Jacksonville to develop Blake Bortles and it sunk the team following a surprising run to the AFC Title Game. Now in New York, he will need to be much better than he was in Denver last season.

There may not have been a lot of choices for Saleh to choose from that would have brought Rodgers to the Jets, but the fans need to pray Hackett has grown since his most recent debacle as a play-caller.

Has the team learned how to deal with distractions?

In 2022, the Jets seemed to find ways to win even though they were dealing with off-the-field distractions. It came to a point where the team collapsed within themselves and they lost their final six games of the season. Whether it was Elijah Moore’s trade request, Zach Wilson’s denial, a coach being suspended for gambling,

or other forms of misconduct, it was an exhausting year for Saleh and the Jets organization.

While one could think a year like that teaches everyone a valuable lesson, there’s no guarantee that’s the case. Quinnen Williams looming contract negotiations leads some to question if he’ll actually attend training camp or not. Outside of Williams, the publicity that comes with a quarterback like Rodgers is also a major distraction.

And there’s no guarantee the Jets’ circus is prepared for it.

Safety Play

Without a doubt, the weakest position on the Jets currently is the safety position. Chuck Clark’s season-ending injury leaves just Adrian Amos and Jordan Whitehead as the starters – a combination that, while serviceable, is easily the weakest spot on the roster.

Many teams across the NFL believe that the safety position can be valued less than other positions though. Despite this, the kind of defense Gang Green wants to play relies heavily on competent safeties. In a division with Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs, the safety position is arguably more valued there than anywhere else.

That leaves the Jets with an Achilles heel that could hurt the team’s chances of winning the division. And it’s something that can’t happen once meaningful games actually start.

