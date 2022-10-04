ALL RISE! Aaron Judge belts home run No. 62 surpassing Yankees great

History was finally made. Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62, surpassing Roger Maris’ 1961 single-season home run record in the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Texas Rangers.

The historic hit came on a 1-1 slider that the Yankees slugger sent sailing into the left-field stands as the Choctaw Stadium crowd erupted. Judge had been chasing history for the better part of three weeks after hitting his 60th home run of the year on Sept. 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

AARON JUDGE HAS DONE IT!!! HE BREAKS THE ALL-TIME AL HOME RUN RECORD WITH HIS 62ND HOMER OF THE YEAR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Y74k7phE1 — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) October 5, 2022

Judge’s 62nd blast now makes him the single-season home run king in the American League and now holds the franchise’s single-season home run record. Both milestones had been held by Maris, who had hit 61 in 1961 for the Yankees.

Maris’ record held as the home run record in all of Major League Baseball until 1998 when Mark McGwire hit 70 in 1998 to set the new standard, which was followed by Barry Bonds’ 73 home run campaign in 2001.

Both feats along with Sammy Sosa’s multiple 61-plus home run seasons have been called into question due to all three’s involvement with performance-enhancing drugs during their playing career. It has reignited the debate over who is baseball’s true home run king since Judge tied Maris’ 61 last Wednesday.

The record-setting home run came in game No. 161 of the season and occurred after Yankee fans had packed Yankee Stadium over recent weeks in hopes of seeing history and catching the ball. Judge’s 61st and 62nd both came on the road after spending extended periods of time in the Bronx.

For more New York Yankees news, turn to amNY.com

“It would have been nice to hit it at home and do something special like that for the home fans,” Judge told reporters on Sunday after the home finale. “But at the end of the day, I got a job to do. At bats, getting ready for the postseason. It didn’t happen but the season is not over yet.”

Those words seemed to ring even more poetic on Tuesday as the Yankees superstar rounded the bases and the YES Network cameras panned to his family celebrating ecstatically in the front row of the ballpark.