Aaron Judge injury: Latest on Yankees slugger’s toe, chances of surgery

Surgery to repair a sprained right big toe is still very much a possibility for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, though it would most likely wait until the offseason if it were to happen.

“There’s talk of surgery, but I don’t think we’re at that [point,],” Judge said (h/t MLB.com). “I’m not a doctor. I have no idea. They throw around eight different things [at me].”

The 31-year-old superstar has been out since June 3 after suffering a torn ligament in the toe while crashing through the right-field fence at Dodger Stadium. Incremental progress has been made in the form of light hitting and throwing after resuming baseball activities on June 28 while the Yankees were in Oakland. He has not attempted to run yet, though, which maintains a murky timetable for a return.

“I’ve got to be able to run. If I cant run, then I can play,” Judge said. “Me running at 10% isn’t going to help anybody out there. Once we build up that strength and get the pain and all that out of there, we’re going to be in a good spot. I understand you’re going to deal with some pain coming back, so it’s just about getting to a point where it’s tolerable and we’re not setting ourselves back here.”