Will Aaron Rodgers return to Jets? New management says ‘we’ll have our process’

The New York Jets’ hiring of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn has initially done little to resolve the seemingly never-ending game of “will they, won’t they?” surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The future Hall-of-Famer’s stay with Gang Green is still very much up in the air as the franchise considers its ultimate direction.

Rodgers is 41 years old, and after his first full season with the Jets ultimately devolved into complete chaos, which included the firings of GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, new management might want to bring in someone new — perhaps “their guy” — under center.

Mougey and Glenn, however, did not lean either way during their introductory press conferences on Monday.

“Aaron Rodgers will be talked about,” Glenn said. “We’ve already texted that communication with Aaron Rodgers, and as we continue to look at the roster, we’ll make decisions accordingly. And that’s with a number of people on the team.”

Rodgers will provide a $23.5 million cap hit for the Jets should he remain with the team in 2025. If Mougey and Glenn opt to go in a different direction, cutting him before June 1 means the team will take on $74.5 million in dead money. If they wait after June 1 to cut him, that number decreases significantly to just $4.5 million.

That date will be circled on everyone’s calendar, though the drafting, signing, or trading for another passer before then will ultimately make New York’s direction crystal clear.

“Aaron has his process. We want to respect that,” Mougey told SNY. “I’ve got so much respect for Aaron and what he’s done as a player in this league. We’ll have our process. I landed less than 24 hours ago. I was struggling to find my office this morning so we’ve got a lot to do. But we look forward to that, and it’ll come at some time.”

Both Glenn and Mougey were continuously pressed on Rodgers’ future, though the new head coach did well to ward off the New York media in his first significant test.

“This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers, “Glenn said. “This is about the roster. And we plan on building the best roster we can… We’re still in evaluation mode. For anyone else that’s going to ask that, I’m going to give you the same answer. So don’t waste your time.”

They will be the brain trust making this decision, and it appears they will do so solely. Team owner Woody Johnson, who has inserted himself in roster decisions and moves alike, made it clear that he is going to leave the call on Rodgers to them.

“They’ve got to take a look at how the team’s composed and what they think they need and put all that together,” Johnson said.

The owner did add that he would “absolutely” welcome Rodgers back, though.

“If they want him back, Aaron [Glenn] said it, [Rodgers is] a talent for sure,” Johnson said. “He’s a Hall of Famer.”

