Jets hiring Aaron Glenn as next head coach

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 05: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are hiring Aaron Glenn as their next head coach, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old had spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, helping to turn around a hapless franchise into a force to be reckoned with the NFC after going 15-2 this season.

His work revamping the defense into a top-10 unit made him one of the top head-coaching candidates available on the market this offseason — and he was free to sign much sooner than expected after the Lions were upset in the NFC Divisional Round by the Washington Commanders.

Now, Glenn returns home to the franchise that drafted him as a cornerback 31 years ago, and with whom he spent eight seasons.

The Texas A&M product went to two Pro Bowls as a member of the Jets and anchored a secondary that made the AFC Championship Game in 1998. That season, he posted a career-high six interceptions in just 13 games, and his 24 career picks rank tied for fourth in franchise history.

Glenn met with the Jets for an in-person interview on Tuesday at team facilities. The hope was that he would not leave the building with a deal in place, especially with an interview with the New Orleans Saints looming later this week. He also spent time in the Saints’ secondary and coached within their ranks following his playing days.

But the promise of turning around the franchise that drafted him proved too appealing to pass up, only confirming the rumors in recent days that the Jets were Glenn’s top choice.

Changing the direction of an NFL franchise is nothing new to him. Not only was he a key player in Detroit as a coach in recent years, but he was also a prominent figure in turning Gang Green’s fortunes from a 1-16 team in 1996 to a 12-4 squad two years later.

It provides the promise of a steadying figure entering a franchise that has been mired in dysfunction for the last 14 years and arguably hit its lowest point in 2024.

Starting the year with playoff aspirations, the Jets nosedived instead. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to find consistency, and the defense was often left high and dry by an underwhelming offense. By October, head coach Robert Saleh was fired. One month later, general manager Joe Douglas was shown the door, too.

Glenn has shown an ability to connect with his players while maintaining a healthy relationship between them and the coaching staff. That is something that has not always been a given at MetLife Stadium in recent years.

Another advantage could come with the Jets’ impending general manager hire. Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark also interviewed with New York on Tuesday and is said to have a very close relationship with Glenn, offering a seamless transition to the team’s new leadership regime.

