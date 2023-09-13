Aaron Rodgers makes first public statement since injury: “I shall rise yet again”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It’s been two days since Aaron Rodgers played his last down of the 2023 season in his debut with the New York Jets.

Months of excitement and expectations crashed down quickly Monday night when the Jets’ franchise quarterback left the game with a torn Achilles. A Tuesday MRI confirmed that his 19th NFL season would end prematurely.

For the first time since suffering the injury and the subsequent tests, Rodgers made a public statement. On his Instagram, the four-time NFL MVP stated that his journey through the NFL hasn’t ended just yet, even if he’s “devastated” at the moment.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️ I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔 Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️ The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 🛩️ #” Rodgers said in his statement.

There was speculation that the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback could choose to retire as he would be 41 during the 2024 season. His comments, and comments made by the Jets coaching staff Wednesday afternoon suggest that Rodgers would be coming back for another year regardless.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s gonna go out,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said.

