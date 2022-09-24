amNY Sports Editors Preview Week 3 of NFL season: Top storylines and games to watch

Quantcast
Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
Week three of the NFL season is just a day away, so why not tune in to the best people that can have you ready for kickoff? 

With instant analysis and predictions on the league’s best games, Eric Samulski and the AM New York Sports team give you everything you need to know for week three. Can Aaron Rodgers finally get past Tom Brady? Is the Dolphins-Bills contest the best game to watch on Sunday? You can find out all the latest news here. 

Only looking for the latest Giants and Jets news? Our beat reporters Christian Arnold and Aidan Graham have the latest news coming out of both camps heading into the week. 

Have a comment or question? Give us a like, subscribe and comment on the video above. 

For more on the AM New York Sports Morning Huddle, go to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

