Anthony Rizzo’s 9th inning homer leads Yankees to series sweep over Rays

Anthony Rizzo clubbed the game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees swept the Tampa Bay Rays with a 2-1 win on Thursday night.

The game had been tied at one since the sixth inning when Rizzo hit his fifth career walk-off home run. It was his first since July of 2018. The victory extended the Yankees’ winning streak to seven games.

The Yankees bullpen got some extra work in on Thursday night with starter Clarke Schmidt going three innings before manager Aaron Boone turned the ball over to Ryan Weber in the fourth inning.

Schmidt, who had been filling in for Luis Severino who was placed on the COVID list before the game, allowed one hit and struck out five during his time on the mound. Going into Thursday night, Yankee starters had gone at least six innings in 30 of 62 starts this season, which included 17 of the last 23 games dating back to May 22.

Weber threw 3.2 innings and allowed Tampa Bay’s lone run of the game. The starter had been called up to take Severino’s spot on the roster.

The low-scoring affair in the Bronx saw its first run of the night in the top of the fifth when Francisco Mejia sent a 1-1 sinker over the right field wall to give Tampa the 1-0 lead.

Webber was able to get Taylor Walls to ground out on the next at-bat to end the inning.

After the first two New York batters got out to start the sixth, the Yankees took advantage of a pitching change by the Rays. Reliever Ryan Thompson walked DJ LeMahiu and Aaron Judge to put runners on first and second.

Anthony Rizzo singled on a line drive to center that scored Lemahiu to tie the game at one.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.