Anthony Rizzo should be alright after getting hit on elbow in win over Oakland

Anthony Rizzo left Monday’s win over the Oakland Athletics early, but the Yankees’ first baseman doesn’t expect to miss any time after getting plunked on the elbow.

Rizzo was hit on the right elbow in the seventh inning during the Yankees rally and initially had stayed in the game. He eventually came out in the eighth when Matt Carpenter pinch-hit for him.

Both Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rizzo said that the first baseman was doing alright and Rizzo said he expected to play on Tuesday.

“The whole arm just went dead there for a second,” Rizzo said. “I think when we just took the four-run lead there, just being smart. Going up to hit, I would’ve been fine to hit, but just being smart and getting on it right away definitely helped.”

Boone was a little more non-commital telling reporters that it was too early to say if Rizzo would play in the middle game against Oakland, but reiterated that Rizzo said that he was doing OK. “He gets hit a lot getting on the plate like he does so he’s used to that, but got him pretty good,” Boone said.

The Yankees manager added that he didn’t Rizzo would be getting any X-Rays.

The first baseman hit his 20th home run of the season when he sent a solo shot into the right-field stands in the first inning to give New York an early 1-0 lead. Rizzo sent the o-1 pitch 366 feet as the Yankees would go on to win 9-5 in comeback fashion.

The hit by pitch was the 11th time this season that it occurred to Rizzo.