Anthony Rizzo realizes uncertainty of Yankees future after 2024: ‘I’m not naive to it’

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — With his Yankees staring in the face of elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Anthony Rizzo understands that things are on the brink of finality.

The last time driving to the ballpark is upon him. The last time being with this identical group that won the Yankees’ first American League pennant in 15 years is inching closer.

It could also be the very last time he dons the Yankees’ pinstripes, as the organization holds a $17 million option for the 2025 season. Should they decline it, the 35-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent.

“This could very well be it. I’m a realist, I’m not naive to it,” Rizzo said prior to Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. “But I think all of that will shape out when the time is right. It’s more just driving to the field and being with this group. That’s what means the most.”

The last three-and-a-half years have not necessarily gone to plan for Rizzo. A trade-deadline acquisition in 2021 from the Chicago Cubs — where he won a World Series back in 2016 — he hit 32 home runs in his first full season with the team. Injuries limited him to 191 of a possible 324 regular-season games over the last two seasons. He most notably dealt with a concussion issue that was mishandled by the organization last year.

From 2023 to 2024, the three-time All-Star owned a .673 OPS with 20 home runs and 76 RBI.

The production does not line up with the price tag that comes with Rizzo’s option, especially because the Yankees will be looking to free up money this offseason. They could try to sign Juan Soto to a long-term mega-deal and must round out the roster with legitimate depth.

Regardless, it appears as though Rizzo does not want to play anywhere else.

“I love playing here. I love being a Yankee,” he said. “I love what comes with it. I love the standard that has been set from all the generations of great Yankees in the past.”

