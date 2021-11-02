As expected, Mets adding GM to their offseason search list after parting ways with Zack Scott

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Mets finally ripped the band-aid off and cut ties with interim general manager Zack Scott, according to multiple reports.

Scott was placed on administrative leave just days after he was arrested for driving under the influence in White Plains on Aug. 31. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 2 and faces a trial in December.

The writing was already on the wall that Scott would not return to the Mets after his legal issues — though his time as interim GM after the team fired Jared Porter for sexually harassing a reporter years earlier while working with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

While the Mets had an extended lead in a weak National League East division, Scott did little to address the team’s most pressing needs despite acquiring Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs. While the All-Star infielder flourished in Queens, the Mets’ lack of pitching depth paired with a largely sputtering offense nosedived in August — allowing the Atlanta Braves to walk away with the division. They are now just one win away from winning their first World Series since 1995.

And here are the Mets, facing a second-straight offseason of front-office uncertainty that officially sees the GM role added to a laundry list of needs.

Owner Steve Cohen continues the franchise’s search for a president of baseball operations — a position that the organization has been unable to fill since his arrival last season.

A frustrating process has seen a litany of names either turn down the job or their employers denied the Mets access to even interview the candidate, ranging from the likes of David Stearns, Matt Arnold, and Brandon Gomes.

However, reports have indicated that the Mets have received permission to interview Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira for the president of baseball operations position. Ferreira has spent the past 23 years with the Red Sox and has played an integral role in the organization’s success throughout the 21st century.

It remains unclear whether or not Ferreira is interested in the Mets’ job, but if she is, the ensuing dominoes — including the GM vacancy — should fall rather quickly.