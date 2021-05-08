Bomber bullet points: Voit returning soon, latest on Urshela, Britton

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Shortly before rain began soaking Yankee Stadium while also stalling the Bronx Bombers and Washington Nationals anticipated 1:05 p.m. Saturday start, manager Aaron Boone provided a few good news updates on injured Yankees.

Luke Voit – partially torn meniscus

First baseman Luke Voit “potentially could be” back with the Yankees early next week, Boone said.

After taking a few at-bats in his previous AAA outing with the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Voit is

scheduled to play seven innings today and have a designated hitter role tomorrow against the Syracuse Mets before making a return to the big leagues.

Gio Urshela – left knee

“Gio’s doing pretty well this morning,” Boone said on Saturday in regards to the third baseman’s left knee injury, adding that he will “continue to be optimistic this is a day to day thing.”

“I don’t know if he’ll be in there tomorrow or not…we’ll kind of see how he gets through today and what he’s able to do, but he’s doing a lot better,” the manager added.

Zack Britton – throwing elbow surgery recovery

Britton threw a bullpen with sliders tossed into the mix on Friday and has another slated for this Tuesday, according to Boone.

Following that, the left handed pitcher will likely toss a simulated game next Saturday before starting his rehab assignment.

Clarke Schmidt – throwing elbow

The right handed Schmidt hasn’t seen any mound action just yet and is in what Boone called a “build up phase” where he’s currently throwing from 90 to 100 plus feet.