Mets fall to Giants as Chris Bassitt fails to deliver

The Mets lost to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night by a 5–2 margin, as the team fell behind in the early innings and couldn’t recover as their offense saw a quiet night.

Chris Bassitt took the mound after a red-hot start to the year, but struggled in the first inning — giving up a single on the second pitch of the game, before walking another batter and giving up an RBI double to the Giants’ Joc Pederson.

The next two batters in the inning, Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores, both singled, which scored another 2 runs to put the Amazins down 3–0.

The team stuck with Bassitt in the 2nd inning, when he gave up a solo home run on a misthrown breaking ball to right field from Brandon Belt to dig the Mets into an even deeper hole.

The Giants struck again in the 4th inning, when Bassit gave up an RBI single to Mike Yastrzemski on an 84 mph changeup.

The game marked a significantly worse performance for the righty than his first 2 starts of the year, when he earned a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched, while striking out 14 batters.

For more coverage of Chris Bassit and the Mets, head to amNY.com

The two pitchers that followed Bassit, Chasen Shreve and Sean Reid-Foley, managed to keep the team from scoring in the final 3 innings — but it was too late.

Meanwhile, on offense, the Amazins first crossed the plate in the 7th inning, when Brandon Nimmo singled to advance Luis Guillorme after he walked earlier in the inning, and Starling Marte popped a ball over the second baseman’s head for the RBI single.

Marte later ended the inning after he was gunned down trying to steal second base, which stranded Nimmo at third after 3 outs.

The only other Mets run came in a failed rally in the 8th inning, when Pete Alanso singled, followed by a pair of singles from Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.

The team now moves to a 9–4 record, which still puts them atop the NL East, and they will play the final game of the series against the Giants at home on Thursday afternoon.