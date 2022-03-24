Quantcast
Yankees

Yankees fall to Tigers 5–3 in preseason matchup

New York Yankees pitcher JP Sears throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Tigers.
Clarke Schmidt took the mound first for the Yankees in their Thursday afternoon preseason loss against the Detroit Tigers — a 7-inning matchup that featured a sluggish start for both offenses.  

The game saw the Yankees sit several of their star players, and allowed many backups to get a chance to see the field.

Former Houston Astro Marwin Gonzalez led off the Bronx Bombers with a strikeout, followed by another strikeout from newly-resigned Anthony Rizzo. The team got some life in the first when Detroit walked Miguel Andújar, and former-Met José Peraza doubled to left field — but a pop-out from Ender Inciarte ended the hopes of getting on the scoreboard. 

The following inning saw Detroit pitcher Casey Mize strike out the side, and then put the Yanks down 1-2-3 in the 3rd inning. 

The Bronx Bombers finally got on the scoreboard in the 5th inning, when Gonzalez drove a 2-run home run to left field, and Oswald Peraza sent Rizzo home on a double to center. 

The Yanks brought their 3 run lead into the bottom of the 6th inning, when an offensive explosion Joely Rodríguez Sánchez came to the mound, and quickly gave up a home run, followed by 3 straight hits, before another homer brought the Tigers to a 5–3 lead. 

The Yankees finished the game with 7 hits and 10 strikeouts, while New York’s defense recorded 10 hits allowed and 10 strikeouts.

Aidan Graham

