Mets top Giants in second doubleheader win as Scherzer throws lights out

The Mets won their second game in a 2-win doubleheader against the Giants on Tuesday night, besting San Francisco by a 3–2 margin after an extra innings win earlier in the day.

Max Scherzer got the nod for the home night game, and gave up just 1 hit and 3 walks in 7 innings pitched, while recording an impressive 10 strikeouts against the red-hot Giants ball club.

Drew Smith and Trevor May came in for the close, with each righty tossing a scoreless inning and giving up just 1 hit combined.

On offense, the Amazins found their only life in the 3rd inning, when the scorching shortstop Francisco Lindor doubled to right, and Pete Alonso walked, before both men were driven across the plate by an Eduardo Escobar double.

Dominic Smith later singled in the inning, which sent Escobar home and gave the Mets their 3rd run of the ballgame.

Lindor’s performance, which included a single earlier in the contest, came after he drove in the winning run in the 10th inning of the first-of-two games earlier in the day.

The Mets also won that game by a 5–4 margin.

Fans will surely take great relief in Scherzer’s performance, after the righty became the focal point of the Queens bullpen when ace Jacob deGrom suffered a shoulder injury just before the season started.

DeGrom got some good news earlier in the day, when Mets manager Buck Showalter said his rehab was “going really well,” and he’d have an MRI on Monday to determine his progress.

For now, though, the Mets haven’t terribly missed deGrom — as the pitching rotation has been stellar throughout the beginning of the season, led by Scherzer and fellow-newcomer Chris Bassitt.

The dual wins on Tuesday brought the Amazins to an impressive 9–3 record, which puts them solidify in first place in the NL East, 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Washington Nationals.