Yankees top Red Sox again in second game of the season

The Yankees beat the BostonRed Sox by a 4–2 margin on Saturday afternoon, which marked the second win of the season for the Bronx Bombers.

Luis Severino got the starting nod for New York, and held Boston scoreless through the first two innings, before giving up a 2-run homer to outfielder Alex Verdugo on a 97 mph fastball in the third.

That would be Boston’s only time reaching the scoreboard, which wasn’t enough to match the Yanks’ offensive firepower.

Newly-resigned first baseman Anthony Rizzo sent a fastball from Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta over the outfield fence for a 2-run home run in the 4th inning, which scored Opening Day- hero Josh Donaldson after he singled earlier in the inning.

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton would help ​push the Bronx Bombers ahead in the bottom of the 6th inning, smashing a Pivetta slider for another 2-run homer that scored Aaron Judge after he had walked.

The two home runs would be enough to overcome the Red Sox for the second-straight game, after the team beat Boston on Opening Day in extra innings on Friday.

The Yankees would rely on 7 pitchers for the Saturday afternoon contest, with Severino on the mound for the first 3 innings, and a series of 6 other pitchers that each threw 1 inning for the last 6.

The Yankee defense allowed a total of 5 hits, while striking out 12 Boston batters in 33 plate appearances. New York recorded just 4 hits on offense, while striking out 5 times.

The Yankees will face off with the Red Sox once more for their third game of the season on Sunday at home at 7 p.m.