Walk off weekend! Yanks edge Nats on second walk off in two days

The New York Yankees closed out the team’s latest home stand in the most exhilarating of ways with back-to-back walk-off wins against the Washington Nationals for the first time since August of 2020 against the New York Mets.

Sunday’s 3-2 victory came off the bat of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton who shot the game winning, RBI single into the gap between second and third base in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Stant 101 pic.twitter.com/YIE95pvtVf — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 9, 2021

What started as a pitcher’s duel between righties Domingo German and Joe Ross later turned to a late innings showdown in which the Bombers prevailed.

The Yankees got on the board in the third when centerfielder Aaron Hicks sent an RBI single to right-center, scoring left fielder Brett Gardner from second base.

German continued his dominance and low pitch count through six innings, where he struck out six and allowed only three hits plus a walk.

After being Saturday’s dribbler walk-off hero, short-stop Gleyber Torres continued his righteous ways at the plate in the sixth with his first homerun of 2021, a solo shot which put the Yankees ahead 2-0.

Gleyber Torres rips a missile over left field for his first home run of the season! 💪#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/rloRucW7SP — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 9, 2021

“The first couple of weeks were a struggle,” Torres said, adding that he’s been feeling more comfortable at the plate this week starting with the Yankees series against the Houston Astros.

“I’ve just been feeling better and better so I know when I feel good a homer is coming,” Torres said.

He also said that home run was hit for his mom, who he will be seeing later this week in Tampa, FL.

Before leaving home today, he told his mom “I’m going to do something great for you,” and explained to reporters that he has historically played well on Mother’s Day during his time in the minor leagues.

Though, that touching moment was only temporary as Nats outfielder Kyle Schwarber finally surged German’s lights-out day in the seventh inning with a game tying, two-run homer, one which ended the righty’s day.

German threw for six and third innings, surrendering only those two runs along with 5 hits and the solo walk.

The starter said he “felt comfortable out there,” and improved on getting ahead in counts while also admitting his home run ball was one that missed his high target within the zone.

Besides the singular falter, German’s performance was hailed as terrific by Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

In the seventh, the Yankees threatened to take the lead back after Gardner hit a ground rule double and second baseman DJ LeMahieu walked with one out, but Stanton grounded out into a double play against the right handed Austin Voth.

Later facing lefty closer Brad Hand in the ninth, Stanton batted with runners on the corners and delivered the walkoff single that allowed all in attendance to be punctual for Mother’s Day dinner.

“It’s not too often you get two opportunities in the same game but you definitely better get the second one if you don’t get the first,” Stanton said.

“These are great games to feed off of…when you win those games that are down to the wire it’s big,” number 27 added.

The Yankees improve to 18-16 following a successful, 7-2 home stand while Washington drops to 13-17.

“We’re continuing to play better,” Boone said, quick to add that he doesn’t believe the team is “all the way there” yet, especially on offense.

Next up for the Yanks, as they continue to “find their stride,” is a three-game series against the Rays in Tampa on Tuesday.

Following the victory, the Yankees optioned third baseman Miguel Andujar to the team’s AAA affiliate, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

That news comes hours after Boone alluded that first baseman Luke Voit would be available for the upcoming Rays series and on the same day both second and third basemen Rougned Odor and Gio Urshela returned to baseball activity.

Andujar played seven innings on Sunday before being subbed out by Tyler Wade.