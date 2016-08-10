Basketball Champions League introduces Gotham Ballers roster

Shawn Marion and Kenyon Martin are among the notable names on the Gotham roster.

Kenyon Martin will play for the Gotham Ballers in the Champions League. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

They’ve got next.

The Champions League, a new 16-team competitive basketball league featuring former NBA players, introduced the New York team roster for the Gotham Ballers on Tuesday at Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine.

CEO Carl George called it an “extension” league whose purpose is to serve the player after they have left and giving them an opportunity to prolong their careers. The league, which is not intending to compete with the NBA, is comprised of players who have been out of the league for one-to-three years, and up to five years for an All-Star.

“That’s a big void that nobody’s been able to address,” George said.

Shawn Marion and Kenyon Martin are among the notable names on the Gotham roster.

Beginning in 2017, seven home games and seven away games will be round out the regular season schedule played throughout July and August, with East and West divisions. A three-day championship tournament will be held in September in Las Vegas. Charitable exhibition games will be played during the offseason.

The Ballers, who will be coached by former New York Knicks player John Wallace with Hall of Famer Earl Monroe as general manager, will play games at schools such as St. John’s and Baruch College. Pace University also is a candidate.

The league will provide a hands-on approach to the fans, giving full access to all players, coaches and even management through meet-and-greets and pregame youth shootarounds.

“When you go to the Knick game, I might be the only autograph you get,” Ballers president and Knicks TV analyst Walt Frazier told reporters. “The players are isolated, and they have to be because they are so popular. [In] our league, we’re going to try and gather here after games.”

Gotham Ballers roster

Renaldo Balkman

Josh Childress

Eddy Curry

Daniel Gibson

Al Harrington

Shawn Marion

Kenyon Martin

Kareem Rush

Tyshawn Taylor

Jamaal Tinsley

Terrence Williams