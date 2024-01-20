Bet365 bonus code for NFL playoffs: Win $150 bonus or $2K safety net bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up and start winning with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM ahead of this weekend’s NFL action. The Divisional Round kicks off today with the top seeds in each conference facing big underdogs. Let’s take a closer look at how players can cash in on this offer.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM will provide new players with a choice. Bet $5 on any NFL game to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses or claim a $2,000 safety net bet instead. Players who lose on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $2,000 back in bonuses.

There are four NFL matchups to choose from this weekend — Ravens-Texans, 49ers-Packers, Lions-Buccaneers, and Bills-Chiefs. In other words, there is no shortage of options for football bettors. Bet365 Sportsbook is currently live with this unique offer in seven states: New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Iowa, Virginia, Kentucky and Louisiana.

Use this link and activate bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to claim this sign-up offer. New players can win a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet.

NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview, Odds

Hopefully, the Divisional Round is a bit more competitive than Super Wild Card Weekend. Outside of Lions-Rams, every other game last weekend was a blowout. Although there are a handful of massive spreads this weekend, we wouldn’t count out the underdogs yet.

The Texans and Packers are hot after pulling off upsets last weekend. Not to mention, the Ravens and 49ers haven’t played their full team in a game since Week 17. The Lions are trying to keep the dream alive, but it remains to be seen if they can build on last weekend’s historic win. The best game of the week is going to be Bills-Chiefs, without a doubt.

Here are the current odds on the NFL Divisional Round at bet365 Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers

No. 2 Detroit Lions (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 2 Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM: Getting Started

It’s important to note that bettors can sign up from a computer or mobile device. With that said, the best overall experience comes in the form of the easy-to-use bet365 Sportsbook app. New players can sign up and activate this new promo by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to sign up and input bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM.

to sign up and input bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Next, create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses or start with a $2,000 safety net bet.

Players who lose on the safety net bet will receive a refund in bonuses for up to $2,000.

Remember, this promo is only available in select states: New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Iowa, Virginia, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

Use this link and activate bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to claim this sign-up offer. New players can win a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code CLEXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.