Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM: Choose between 2 TNF offers

Thursday Night Football is bringing us one of the worst primetime games of the season, but bet365 promo code AMNYXLM can make up for it with an exceptional welcome bonus. Players can lock up a guaranteed $150 bonus or claim a $1,000 safety net bet for this Steelers-Patriots matchup.

The Steelers are favored in this game and that shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. After all, the Patriots have lost three games in a row despite allowing 10 points or fewer. New England’s offense would not be able to score against a JV team right now. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Bet365 Sportsbook has other ways to cash in on the game tonight, including an NFL early payout special. Players who place a moneyline wager will win that bet automatically if their team takes a lead of 17 or more.

Click here and use bet365 promo code AMNYXLM to sign up. From there, choose between a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football Betting Preview: Steelers vs. Patriots

Thursday Night Football Betting Preview: Steelers vs. Patriots

In a normal season, seeing the Patriots and Steelers play in primetime would be a treat for most NFL fans. However, 2023 has been anything but a normal season. Pittsburgh is in the thick of the playoff hunt, but they are doing it with staunch defense and opportunistic offense.

New England, on the other hand, is one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. They can’t score on anyone and it doesn’t seem to matter who starts at quarterback. The Patriots have a strong defense, but that hasn’t been enough to convert these low-scoring games into wins.

The over-under is set to a ridiculously low 30 points. If that doesn’t tell you something about these offenses, we don’t know what will. It’s going to be an ugly matchup tonight. Here’s a look at the bet365 odds for Thursday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New England Patriots: +6 (-110) // Over 30 (-110) // +220

+6 (-110) // Over 30 (-110) // +220 Pittsburgh Steelers: -6 (-110) // Under 30 (-110) // -270

Register With Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

Sign up and choose between the $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet by following these simple steps:

Click this link and use promo code AMNYXLM to unlock this new offer.

and use promo code AMNYXLM to unlock this new offer. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this welcome bonus.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app.

Start with a $5 wager on either team to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

New players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Any losses on this initial wager will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets.

We should also highlight an exclusive offer for new players in Louisiana. Bettors in the Pelican State can sign up with bet365 and lock in a 365-1 guaranteed bonus. Bet $1 on the Steelers or Patriots to win $365 in bonuses. Soon, the bet365 North Carolina promo code offer will be available when the state brings sports betting aboard in 2024.

