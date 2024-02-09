BetMGM promo code AMNY158: Win $158 Super Bowl bonus with $5 bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best way to gear up for the Super Bowl is with BetMGM promo code AMNY158. This is an opportunity for bettors to lock up a guaranteed winner before the game even starts. Needless to say, guarantees are few and far between in sports betting.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK PROMO CODE: AMNY158

New players who activate BetMGM promo code AMNY158 will have the chance to score an easy winner before the Super Bowl. Bet $5 or more on any game to win $158 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

It’s been rare to see Kansas City as an underdog during the Patrick Mahomes era, but this year is different. This will be the third consecutive game in which Kansas City is the underdog. Will they defy the odds and pull off another upset against San Francisco? BetMGM Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to bet on the big game.

Use this link and apply BetMGM promo code AMNY158 to get started with a $158 guaranteed bonus this weekend.

Bet $5, Win $158 Bonus Guaranteed

Betting on the NFL can be a difficult proposition. The unpredictability of the games is a big reason why we tune in every week. With that said, it’s nice to have an easy winner from time to time.

BetMGM Sportsbook will unload a $158 bonus to new players who sign up with promo code AMNY158. After creating an account, place a $5 wager on any game. That’s all it takes to get off on the right foot.

From there, bettors on BetMGM Sportsbook will have bonus bets to use on Kansas City vs. San Francisco. This is the ideal weekend to redeem this new promo.

How to Secure BetMGM Promo Code AMNY158

This offer is only available for first-time depositors. Securing this new promo from BetMGM Sportsbook only takes a few simple steps:

Click here and make sure to input promo code AMNY158 to begin the registration process.

and make sure to input promo code AMNY158 to begin the registration process. Answer the sign-up prompts with the necessary identifying information to create a secure account.

Next, make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the available payment methods.

Bettors will now have access to BetMGM Sportsbook’s wide range of markets. Bet $5 or more on any game to win $158 in bonuses. Remember, the outcome of the original wager won’t matter. We also recommend downloading the easy-to-use app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. It’s worth noting that BetMGM is expected to be one of the apps set to launch in NC this March.

BetMGM Sportsbook’s Free-to-Play Big Game Challenge

BetMGM Sportsbook offers a ton of different ways to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend. The free-to-play Big Game Challenge is a prop-based event with a $58,000 grand prize on the line. Bettors will pick from Super Bowl prop bets and have a chance to win the grand prize. This is a low-risk way to have fun with the Super Bowl this weekend. Don’t miss out on the props for Kansas City vs. San Francisco.

