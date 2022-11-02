Quantcast
Mets

Mets GM Billy Eppler on Edwin Diaz: ‘He knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us’

Edwin Diaz Mets
Edwin Diaz (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Amongst the Mets’ litany of high-profile free agents set to hit the open market this offseason is Edwin Diaz, coming off one of the most dominant seasons ever seen by a relief pitcher. 

He racked up 118 strikeouts — more than half of the batters he faced — in just 62 innings of work while posting a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves. 

Not a bad time to be hitting the free-agent market, especially at a position that is at such a premium like a closer.

“Edwin was nothing short of fantastic this season and it was very comforting to watch him come running into a game,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler told Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on ‘The Show’. “He was a very reliable and impactful player for us.”

Retaining the 28-year-old right-hander should be a priority for a Mets team that faces plenty of questions around their rotation and bullpen. Getting Diaz back in Queens would at least check off any concerns regarding the ninth inning. 

But Diaz understands that there is going to be an abundance of competition for his services.

“I hope the team comes to me quick to talk,” Diaz said after the Mets’ season ended in the Wild Card. “I hope we get the best offer. We’ll take the best offer for me and my family.”

For Eppler, the appeared to be some underlying confidence that he’ll retain the All-Star.

“Would we like to have him back? Absolutely. Are we going to be able to get something worked out? Potentially,” he said. “But he’s reached a point in his career where he’s afforded himself the opportunity with the ability to look around if he so chooses. He knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us and how comfortable he was this year.

“We’ll see what the coming days and coming weeks provide.”

For more on the Mets and Edwin Diaz, visit AMNY.com

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

