Brett Baty forcing Mets to find way to put him on 2023 Opening Day roster

After his time at the World Baseball Classic with Team Venezuela and the red-hot spring top prospect Brett Baty is having, Eduardo Escobar’s standing as the Mets’ starting third baseman doesn’t seem to be on the sturdiest of grounds.

“I don’t know,” Escobar told Mike Puma of the New York Post when asked if he viewed himself as the Opening Day starter. “For me, I am coming in here with the idea that I am working hard to control what I can and working and seeing what happens.”

Going into spring training, this certainly looked like Escobar’s job to lose. He was coming off a torrid stretch to end the season in which he batted .340 with a 1.042 OPS, eight home runs, and 24 RBI in September.

With one year and $10 million left on his contract, he’s the obvious financial choice to get the first crack at playing time at the hot corner, too. But the 34-year-old went 2-for-20 across seven spring-training games with the Mets before departing for WBC duties, where he went 1-for-10.

Meanwhile, back in Port St. Lucie, Baty has excelled. He slashed .342/.468/.447 (.916 OPS) with one home run, and five RBI across 20 games (47 PA) while his defense — which initially gave Escobar an upper hand at the position — has improved drastically. So much so that Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the progress Baty has made at third base had been one of his highlights of spring training.

At this point, it seems like there’s no other choice but to put Baty on the Opening Day roster, which technicalities and seniority might have originally suggested that he’d start 2023 in Triple-A Syracuse before getting a call-up.

There is an open roster spot with Edwin Diaz likely out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee at the WBC. That’s a spot, though, that the Mets will fill with another arm to try and maintain its bullpen depth.

So how does Baty get on this roster?

If Nimmo wasn’t ready to go, it’s almost simple to at least give Baty an early run in the majors. Left fielder Mark Canha could move to center, Jeff McNeil could play left, Escobar could shift to second or DH to keep McNeil at his natural position, and Baty would be at third.

Now it’s not so easy.

The Mets not only will be instituting a six-man rotation occasionally this season — which could see Tylor Megill and David Peterson on the roster with Jose Quintana out until at least July — but the uncertainty in the bullpen creates a few question marks.