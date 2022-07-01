Bruce Brown signs deal in Denver, departing Brooklyn Nets after two years

Bruce Brown was one of the Nets’ best players in the postseason, and now he’s on his way to Denver.

Brown agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The deal reportedly has a player option included in it.

Brown had spent the past two seasons in Brooklyn and had a stellar second half of the year. It wasn’t clear what the Nets had been planning with Brown and their current salary predicament had made the task of retaining his services a tough one.

Brown averaged 14 points a game during the first-round sweep of the Nets, he shot 56.8% from the field and was shooting better than 40% from three-point range.

The playoff numbers mimicked the turnaround Brown had seen following the trade of James Harden and after the NBA All-Star break, which saw him average, 14.2 points per game and shot over 50%. He had expressed an interest in staying following the Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics.

“Yeah, hopefully,” Brown said in April. “The season just ended and I’m not thinking too much about it. If there’s a chance to stay then we’ll talk about it, but we’ll see.”

It was reported in May that Brown’s hometown Celtics could make a play to lure the 25-year-old to Beantown.

Brown becomes the latest Net to leave after it was revealed on Thursday that Kevin Durant had requested a trade out of Brooklyn. The news also likely signaled the end of Kyrie Irving’s time in Kings County.