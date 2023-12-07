Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Patriots-Steelers $1,000 first TNF bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 is the easiest way to lock up a $1,000 bonus this weekend. New users can grab this offer in time for the Patriots-Steelers game on Thursday Night Football tonight. Let’s take a deeper dive into this exclusive promotion.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Although the NBA In-Season Tournament is on tonight and this Thursday Night Football matchup leaves a lot to be desired, the NFL is still king when it comes to sports betting. We don’t expect to see a ton of points in this Steelers-Patriots matchup tonight, but there are tons of different ways to bet on the game. This is a historic total for two inept offenses. This over-under is set to 30, which is the lowest number in the NFL since 1993.

Caesars Sportsbook provides a range of ways to bet on Thursday Night Football tonight. After grabbing this $1,000 offer, check out daily odds boosts like Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth to each go over 39.5 receiving yards.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet and other Thursday Night Football boosts.

Thursday Night Football: How to Bet on Steelers-Patriots

First things first, here is a quick look at the current odds on Steelers vs. Patriots on Caesars Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points New England Patriots +6 (-110) +215 Over 30 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers -6 (-110) -267 Under 30 (-110)

It’s worth noting that the odds are subject to change before kickoff. With that said, there are two main takeaways from these game lines: the Steelers are heavy favorites and oddsmakers don’t expect either team to score many points.

Pittsburgh and New England are ranked 28th and 32nd in scoring offense, respectively. Although the Steelers aren’t lighting up the scoreboard, they still look much better than the Patriots. New England has been dominant defensively over the last three games, allowing 10 points or fewer in every contest. Still, they are winless in those games.

It’s worth acknowledging the fact that Thursday Night Football games can be a bit wonky, but we don’t expect to see a shootout when these teams step on the field. New players on Caesars Sportsbook can bet on a wide range of markets for this game and it all starts with this $1,000 first bet.

Caesars is available in states like NJ, NY, MA, OH, PA, VA, WV, MD, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, OH, and MI. Meanwhile, the expected 2024 arrival of North Carolina sports betting figures to mark the app’s in that state as well.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Delivers $1K Bonus

New users can place an initial cash wager on Thursday Night Football. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000. Here’s a quick look at how to sign up:

Use this link , choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Next, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet up to $1,000 on Thursday Night Football tonight.

Bettors who lose on that initial wager will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet and other Thursday Night Football boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.