Caesars Sportsbook promo: Use code AMNY1000 for $1,000 NBA, Army-Navy bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo is the best way to secure a fully-backed first bet for the NBA or Army-Navy game. Eligible Caesars bettors and other first customers must activate the promo code AMNY1000 here to score a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

Friday night’s sports calendar features 13 NBA games. Some of tonight’s best matchups include Knicks-Celtics and Cavaliers-Heat, but all have dozens of betting opportunities. New users can also tackle Saturday’s Army-Navy game in Foxborough, where Army is a three-point favorite on Caesars. If you don’t win cash after your first bet, Caesars will issue a one-time bonus bet to keep you in the hunt for withdrawable winnings.

Lock in a $1,000 first bet on Caesars before exploring other promos on the app. One example is a 33% same game parlay boost on any NBA game.

Caesars Sportsbook promo unlocks $1,000 first bet for new users

There are many ways first-time Caesars customers can utilize their first bet on the house. Head to the NBA market to take the Celtics’ moneyline over the Knicks or the Kings to cover against the Suns in Phoenix. Whatever you pick, Caesars will cover a loss with a bonus bet.

One wager I’m eyeing is under 27.5 points (-110) in the Army-Navy game. The under has cashed in 18 of the last 22 Army-Navy games, with matchups traditionally featuring very little passing and explosive plays. Expect long drives with action in the trenches, even if there isn’t much action on the scoreboard.

Use code AMNY1000 to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo

Whether your first bet is on Friday’s NBA, Saturday’s Army-Navy game or even NFL Week 14 on Sunday, hop onto Caesars for a $1,000 bet on the house. Ensure your stake is protected by registering through the links below. Follow the instructions to qualify for Caesars’ $1,000 welcome offer:

Click here to trigger the promo code AMNY1000.

to trigger the promo code AMNY1000. Select your playing area and create an account to activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo.

Enable location settings to verify you’re inside a legal betting state.

Deposit cash (min. $10) through one of Caesars’ acceptable payment methods to unlock this Caesars Sportsbook promo

Place up to $1,500 on any betting market, including the NBA or college football.

Receive your stake back as a one-time bonus bet after a loss.

Caesars bettors have 14 days to use their bonus bet on another market. If it wins, Caesars keeps the stake and pays the cash profit.

Profit boosts on Caesars

Click the “boosts” button on Caesars’ home page for more money-making opportunities. Caesars has more in-app profit boosts on props and parlays than any competing sportsbook, including several NFL boosts for Sunday afternoon.

One boost is a four-leg moneyline parlay on the Ravens, Lions, Browns and Colts to win. Bettors can risk up to $100 on +550 odds that were +497 before the boost. Each team is favored in their respective matchups, so it’s easy to see a scenario where this boost hits and pays up to $550 in cash winnings.

