Cavs’ Love expects raucous atmosphere vs. Knicks at MSG

The last time the Knicks hit the court against Cleveland was opening night for the Cavaliers. The world watched as LeBron James reclaimed his throne at Quicken Loans Arena and the Knicks played spoiler, winning 95-90.

Roughly a month and a half into the season, the scenery shifts to the Garden. Both teams have developed different identities since their first meeting on Oct. 30.

At 4-15, injuries and an inability to adjust to the triangle offense have been the Knicks’ Achilles heel. At 9-7, the Cavs, a favorite to win this year’s NBA Finals, began the season slowly but are beginning to right the ship.

“We have a lot more continuity, we know how to play together,” Cavs big man Kevin Love told amNewYork during a conference call for BodyArmor, his preferred sports drink.

“That first game was crazy, the energy was electric, an unbelievable atmosphere, and I’m assuming that at Madison Square Garden it will be a lot of the same. So we’re looking forward to it.”

The Cavs enter tonight’s game riding a four-game winning streak. A huge reason for the streak has been the play of Kyrie Irving. Irving posted a game-high 28 points and six assists in Cleveland’s 111-108 win against the Bucks on Tuesday night.

Since the Cavs’ loss to the Knicks and other teams earlier in the season, the fourth-year guard credits everyone establishing their role on the team.

“We’re just playing great team basketball,” Irving told amNewYork.

“We’re figuring things out, figuring everybody’s spots, playing with a greater sense of urgency — that’s what it really comes down to, and we’re getting out in transition.”