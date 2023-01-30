Championship Sunday brings new quarterback rumors for aggressive Jets

The ultimate goal for each of the 32 teams in the National Football League is to win a championship. Some teams have shown they can do it for years, while other teams are struggling just to get into the championship conversation.

The New York Jets have been the latter for the better part of five decades.

Another Championship Sunday has come and gone, and the Jets are once again, struggling to even get back to the playoffs as a start. That could be changing though in a few months.

While fans of the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, and Bengals were all focused on their upcoming games, several news nuggets were thrown out by NFL National reporters. Some of it even pertained to the New York Jets which could alter their own championship aspirations.

It started Sunday morning when Adam Schefter reported that the Packers would “prefer” to move on from 4x MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has been linked to the Jets since the team hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator last week. With the Packers in a position to move on from their franchise quarterback, the Jets would instantly become a championship-caliber team.

Rodgers isn’t the only quarterback though on the market either.

Albert Breer reported that the Las Vegas Raiders have not permitted their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr to facilitate a trade. Carr has a $40 million contract that is triggered if he is still on the team by February 15th. He can be cut and have a minimal cap hit, but the Raiders expect to have a trade partner in the Jets, Commanders, and potentially the Saints.

New York understands that their 7-10 record was ultimately brought about because of the lack of a true franchise quarterback that can get them to championship contention. Head coach Robert Saleh has already acknowledged this offseason that the team would be in the market for a veteran quarterback.

Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr, an upgrade at quarterback could ultimately tip the scale and make the New York Jets a championship-level team.

