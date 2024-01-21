Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

We’ve put together a list of the best Chiefs-Bills betting promos for the Sunday night’s matchup, totaling over $3,600 in bonuses. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will go head-to-head for the third time in four postseasons with an AFC Championship Game berth on the line.

The five best Chiefs-Bills betting promos from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365 come with a combination of guaranteed bonus bets, first-bet offers, odds boosts, and more. You can use any of these promos on the betting market of your choice in this massive game in the NFL Divisional Round.

Chiefs-Bills Betting Promos: Snag $3.6K NFL Bonuses From DraftKings, FanDuel, More

Sportsbooks NFL Promo Codes Chiefs-Bills Betting Promos DraftKings Sportsbook No Code Needed With Our Links Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook No Code Required Through Our Links Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 $1,000 Bet On Caesars BetMGM AMNY158 Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Bet365 AMNYXLM $2,000 First-Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

With all due respect to the three other games that went down this weekend, the one that’s captured the most attention is tonight’s showdown between the Chiefs and Bills. The teams have met in three of the past four postseasons, including a 38-24 Chiefs win the 2021 AFC Championship and a Chiefs 42-36 victory in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round.

Josh Allen will look to pick up his first win against Patrick Mahomes in the postseason. He’s got as good of a chance to do it today as ever, especially since this is the first time they’ll go head-to-head in Buffalo in the playoffs. Let’s dive into the best Chiefs-Bills betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook Brings $200 Bonus for Chiefs-Bills

The first offer on our list of Chiefs-Bills betting promos is a bet $5, get $200 bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you register via the links on this page, you’ll secure a 40x return in bonus bets no matter how your bet settles.

Click here to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose

The next promo is a $150 guaranteed bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook. You won’t need to enter a promo code when signing up as long as you use our links. A $10 deposit and a $5 wager on KC-Buffalo will earn you a 30x return in bonus bets win or lose.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and lock-in a $150 bonus with a $5+ wager on Chiefs-Bills.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Offers $1,000 Bet On Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook has one of the biggest first-bet offers on this list of Chiefs-Bills betting promos. With Caesars, your initial cash wager of up to $1,000 will either earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets following a loss. There are also odds boosts available like:

Chiefs Win & Rashee Rice Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (+375)

Patrick Mahomes Over 299.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs (+400)

Stefon Diggs Over 79.5 Receiving Yards & TD (+425)

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to secure a $1,000 first on Caesars.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM Unlocks $2K First-Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus

Bet365 has a pair of promos for new players to choose from. The first is a $2,000 first-bet safety net, which will return up to $2,000 in bonus bets to your account if your initial cash wager loses. The second offer is a bet $5, get $150 bonus that will convey no matter what. There are also bet boosts available, offering enhanced odds on featured same-game parlays.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a $2,000 first-bet safety net or a $150 guaranteed bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY158 Activates Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus

Last but not least on our list is a bet $5, get $158 bonus from BetMGM. With this offer, you can wager on any betting market in the Chiefs-Bills game. Win or lose, you’ll secure $158 in bonus bets for use on other games this week in any league.

Click here to apply BetMGM bonus code AMNY158 and bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets win or lose.

