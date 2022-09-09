Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
College Football

College football staff picks and best bets: Week 2

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Is USC a college football best bet on Saturday?
Southern California running back Austin Jones (6) celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

College football season is officially underway, so we here at amNew York are going to give you our best bets for Week 2. Each week we’ll provide you with some of our writers’ favorite picks of the weekend, and we’ll keep track of the records to see who you should listen to and who should stop giving advice. 

Just kidding. Kind of. We will be very competitive with one another. 

If you want to hop on board with any of the plays our writers have listed below, use our sportsbook sign-up offers to make sure you get as much money back as possible. We always want to maximize our profit. 

College Football Picks Week 2

For more College football coverage visit amNYSports.com

Is BYU a college football best bet on Saturday?
BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against South Florida Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC