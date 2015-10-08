Comparing Mets vs. Dodgers since 1962

The Big Apple lost both its National League franchises after the 1957 season when the New York Giants and Brooklyn …

The Big Apple lost both its National League franchises after the 1957 season when the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers moved to California. By 1962, the city was back in the Senior Circuit with the Mets.

With the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers set to face off in the NLDS, now is a good time to check in on how the franchises have fared during the 54 years since the Mets entered the league.

Mets Record:

4,128-4,480 (.480) Division titles: 6Postseason

appearances:8 100-win seasons: 3 90-win seasons: 11 World Series

appearances: 4 World Series wins: 2 MVPs: Cy Youngs: 5 Rookies of the

Year: 5Dodgers Record:

4,957-4,282 (.537) Division titles: 18 Postseason

appearances: 19 100-win seasons: 2 90-win seasons: 21 World Series

appearances: 8 World Series wins: 4 MVPs: 5 Cy Youngs: 11 Rookies of the

Year: 12